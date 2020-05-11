The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 11
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, May 11.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Running backs
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting week in review
• Raleigh News & Observer — Colleges thrown for big losses in sports budget crunch
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Thank you to all the coaches who have given me an opportunity to compete at the next level and taken the time to recruit me! Here are my top schools! @JWPSports pic.twitter.com/MuMA7QN2qr— Chayden Peery (@peery661) May 10, 2020
👀 #1Pack1Goal https://t.co/z41gcNXRy2— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) May 9, 2020
Highest yards per attempt among punters returning in 2020:— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 10, 2020
1. Max Duffy, Kentucky - 48.1
2. Zach Harding, Army - 47.8
3. Trenton Gill, NC State - 47.5 pic.twitter.com/kDa6AExUF4
6’3 2022 5⭐️ Ashlyn Watkins of Cardinal Newman (SC) official offer list #SouthCarolina #Clemson #NorthCarolina #NCState #MississippiState #Kentucky #LSU #Baylor #Georgia #Virginia #VirginiaTech #FloridaState #Florida #Louisville pic.twitter.com/jXHAOX2L0q— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) May 9, 2020
Top-30 2021 WBB prospect Aubryanna “Bree” Hall, 6-0 G, Huber Heights Wayne HS (OH), has announced her top 7 schools: Kentucky, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas https://t.co/2E26Ru32jK— Raoul (@Raoul_000) May 10, 2020
@jay5mula 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/tdaC6iqqCk— Nathan Conley (@n1conley) May 8, 2020
NEW: Zion Williamson’s former marketing agent has served requests for admission in their lawsuit asking him to admit that he received “money, benefits, favors or other things of value” to attend Duke University and to wear and/or use Nike and Adidas.— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 10, 2020
Wow. That escalated quickly. pic.twitter.com/59gWX5bNKX
Is there any chance we play the 256-game season the NFL just announced?— Peter King (@peter_king) May 11, 2020
I wanted a clear picture of what the league faces. So I asked an expert.
“How can I help you?” Dr. Fauci began when we connected.
My Football Morning In America column is live: https://t.co/mOuV7AAD3S pic.twitter.com/AyOr92fFNf
In consecutive seasons, Clemson & UNC played each other in the opening round of the ACC Tournament.— Nachos and Analysis (@Nachos_Analysis) May 11, 2020
Each time, the 1 seed Heels, led by Jordan, defeated the 8 seed Tigers. In the 2nd round, each year, UNC was eliminated by a 4 seed school from NC; NC State in ‘83 & Duke in ‘84. pic.twitter.com/nhRWOFBg9B
