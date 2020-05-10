News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-10 08:42:07 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football recruiting week in review

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are some of the notable developments from the past week in NC State football recruiting.

Three-star offensive tackle Michael Gonzalez released a top five that included NC State Wolfpack football.
Three-star offensive tackle Michael Gonzalez released a top five that included NC State. (Rivals.com)

In-state targets cut list

NC State learned this week that it made the cut for two of its top in-state targets, albeit one is a far lengthier list than the other.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}