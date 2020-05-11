NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Running backs
Three players have dropped off the NC State football running back board while one has been added since the last update nearly two months ago.
One of the names on that board was athletic three-star Caleb McDowell from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High, and he has since committed to the Wolfpack.
Gone are four-stars Will Shipley from Weddington High in Matthews, N.C. (Clemson commit) and DeAndre Boykins from Central Cabarrus HIgh in Concord, N.C. (UNC) plus three-star Kamarro Edmonds from Havelock (N.C.) High (UNC).
Below is how the hot board at quarterback now looks.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news