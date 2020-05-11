Three players have dropped off the NC State football running back board while one has been added since the last update nearly two months ago.

One of the names on that board was athletic three-star Caleb McDowell from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High, and he has since committed to the Wolfpack.

Gone are four-stars Will Shipley from Weddington High in Matthews, N.C. (Clemson commit) and DeAndre Boykins from Central Cabarrus HIgh in Concord, N.C. (UNC) plus three-star Kamarro Edmonds from Havelock (N.C.) High (UNC).

Below is how the hot board at quarterback now looks.