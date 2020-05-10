The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 10
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, May 10.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting week in review
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s mock class, second edition: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s mock class, second edition: Defense
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Thank you to all the schools that have been recruiting me up to this point. I will now like to focus my interests on these 5 schools #AGTG Edit:@mckayedits pic.twitter.com/owFKd3OSRX— Michael Gonzalez (@mgonzalez_71) May 9, 2020
JUST NOW: Former DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands has taken to Instagram for a transferring update. He has narrowed down his list of schools to California, Iowa State, NC State, Michigan, and USC. pic.twitter.com/5ORwnynTmo— Xavier Sanchez (@Xavier_Sanchez4) May 9, 2020
Happy Birthday @CoachGMcDonald!!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/7eMwO2W8Ia— NC State Football (@PackFootball) May 10, 2020
Happy Mother’s Day!#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/GPWSF7RDtH— NC State Football (@PackFootball) May 10, 2020
Wishing a very #HappyMothersDay to all of the moms and special women in our Pack ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g7JggpcPUc— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 10, 2020
“It takes strength and courage to raise your hand and ask for help.”@BooCorrigan, Athletic Director for @PackAthletics, speaks on the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. pic.twitter.com/vnDcvokuLN— NCAA (@NCAA) May 9, 2020
Wolfpack Club donors have helped the next class of @packathletics student-athletes take their next step in life.— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) May 9, 2020
While we aren’t together today, we’d like to celebrate the @ncstate Class of 2020. NC State will always be a home for you. 🐺🎓❤ pic.twitter.com/e9ipWjG7KC
Top Returning ACC OGs by Pass Block Efficiency 2019:— Average Conference Content (@ACContent__) May 10, 2020
1. Joe Sculthorpe (NC State)
2. Joshua Ezedu (North Carolina)
3. Jack DeFoor (Georgia Tech)
4. Zion Johnson (Boston College)
5. Loic Nya (Wake Forest)
Top Returning ACC OTs by Pass Block Efficiency 2019:— Average Conference Content (@ACContent__) May 10, 2020
1. Tyler Vrabel (Boston College)
2. Bryson Speas (NC State)
3. Jackson Carman (Clemson)
4. Adonis Boone (Louisville)
5. Jordan McFadden (Clemson)
Video Of The Day
Here's to the Class of 2020! Forever a part of the Pack.#GoPack // #NCState20 pic.twitter.com/syESKwkb1I— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 9, 2020
——
