This is the second edition of The Wolfpacker’s mock class for NC State football recruiting in 2021. In the first mock class we had 23 signees. This time we went with 24 players, right in the middle of our projected range of 23-25 likely recruits to be signed. On defense, we are currently projecting a dozen players, although one is listed as an athlete.

Tony Gibson will begin his first season as NC State's defensive coordinator. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)