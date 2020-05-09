The Wolfpacker's mock class, second edition: Defense
This is the second edition of The Wolfpacker’s mock class for NC State football recruiting in 2021.
In the first mock class we had 23 signees. This time we went with 24 players, right in the middle of our projected range of 23-25 likely recruits to be signed. On defense, we are currently projecting a dozen players, although one is listed as an athlete.
In the first mock class, we correctly projected three-star cornerback Mario Love from Cornelius (N.C.) Hough High. Love committed to NC State in April.
Among the changes on offense:
• Taking a guess on a potential down-the-road offer.
• A four-star that may surprise some.
• Three new names in the secondary changing from our last mock class.
Click here to see the second edition of The Wolfpacker’s mock class for offense.
To view the mock class you need to be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to view details on a new 60-day free trial.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook