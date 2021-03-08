 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 8
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 8

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, March 8.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball Elissa Cunane
Elissa Cunane and the Wolfpack win a second straight ACC Title. (Sara Davis)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football spring roster measurement changes

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State women win back-to-back ACC titles, marking program first

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Wes Moore and NC State players after second-straight ACC title

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Wolfpack women’s basketball goes back-to-back

• The Wolfpacker — FINAL: NC State 58, Louisville 56 in ACC Tournament Championship

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State is No. 1 in the ACC, again — and should be in the NCAA tournament as well

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State celebrates after winning ACC Women’s Tournament basketball championship

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State wins second straight ACC Tournament title on Raina Perez’s game-winning shot

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photos: NC State wins ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament title

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State women win 2ndstraight ACC title

• Fayetteville Observer — Three years. Three state titles for NC State signee Terquavion Smith

• Winston-Salem Journal — Raina Perez, NC State standing tall after claiming ACC Tournament championship in Greensboro

• Technician — Elissa Cunane: NC State legend, ACC Tournament MVP

• Technician — Pack goes back to back: women’s basketball wins ACC Championship in thriller over Louisville

• Technician — How the Pack men’s basketball stacks up to its road to an ACC title

• Technician — NC State women’s tennis splits pair of matches with Clemson, GT

• Technician — Pack baseball loses ruber match to Miami, gives up three homers in sixth inning

• Technician — Lightning strikes Pack softball twice as Russ hits walk-off against Georgia Tech again

• GoPack.com — Back-to-back! Pack claims 2021 ACC Championship

• GoPack.com — Russ walks it off, NC State wins fifth-straight ACC series

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack squads selected to compete in 2020 NCAA Cross Country Championships

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 drops rubber match with Miami

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}