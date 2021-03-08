The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 8
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, March 8.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football spring roster measurement changes
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State women win back-to-back ACC titles, marking program first
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Wes Moore and NC State players after second-straight ACC title
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Wolfpack women’s basketball goes back-to-back
• The Wolfpacker — FINAL: NC State 58, Louisville 56 in ACC Tournament Championship
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State is No. 1 in the ACC, again — and should be in the NCAA tournament as well
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State celebrates after winning ACC Women’s Tournament basketball championship
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State wins second straight ACC Tournament title on Raina Perez’s game-winning shot
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photos: NC State wins ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament title
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State women win 2ndstraight ACC title
• Fayetteville Observer — Three years. Three state titles for NC State signee Terquavion Smith
• Winston-Salem Journal — Raina Perez, NC State standing tall after claiming ACC Tournament championship in Greensboro
• Technician — Elissa Cunane: NC State legend, ACC Tournament MVP
• Technician — Pack goes back to back: women’s basketball wins ACC Championship in thriller over Louisville
• Technician — How the Pack men’s basketball stacks up to its road to an ACC title
• Technician — NC State women’s tennis splits pair of matches with Clemson, GT
• Technician — Pack baseball loses ruber match to Miami, gives up three homers in sixth inning
• Technician — Lightning strikes Pack softball twice as Russ hits walk-off against Georgia Tech again
• GoPack.com — Back-to-back! Pack claims 2021 ACC Championship
• GoPack.com — Russ walks it off, NC State wins fifth-straight ACC series
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack squads selected to compete in 2020 NCAA Cross Country Championships
Tweets Of The Day
ACC Tournament odds pic.twitter.com/Y25dsQtZCb— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) March 8, 2021
This is the most wide-open ACC tournament since at least 2004, and maybe longer than that. https://t.co/9J3okoqKrw— The News & Observer (@newsobserver) March 8, 2021
The more things change, the more they stay the same ¯\_(ツ)_/¯— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 8, 2021
March 8, 2020 March 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/3dBTBhbPVZ
Congrats to Coach Wes, his staff, team and AD Corrigan. It was a great day for all who love the Wolfpack!— Debbie Yow (@gopacknow) March 7, 2021
Fun flicks from this afternoon🎉 pic.twitter.com/52GVCNuFl3— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 7, 2021
Terrific design from @cjdowney on the back-to-back ACC Champions logo. #GoPack #WeWin pic.twitter.com/wNflMO6KXm— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) March 7, 2021
Two in a row for the women of #Raleigh! Congratulations! 🏆🏆 https://t.co/v3VxfM8emd— City of Raleigh (@RaleighGov) March 7, 2021
Who will take home the hardware? 🏀🏆— ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 8, 2021
The @accmbb Awards will be announced live at 9 AM ET on #PackerAndDurham! pic.twitter.com/UlxQfE0bgD
I am so thankful for my time w/ @PackAthletics & to @Fred_Demarest for bringing me to Raleigh. It has been a pleasure serving the teams, athletes & #WPN. I’m grateful 4 the last 7yrs & the ppl I’ve worked with. I’ll be cheering on my Pack as I start my new gig w/ @MarblesRaleigh— Meghan Fitzgerald (@MFITZ13) March 8, 2021
OH MY.— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) March 7, 2021
SAM RUSS WALKS IT OFF 𝘼𝙂𝘼𝙄𝙉. pic.twitter.com/G7CT33J3Wf
Video Of The Day
——
