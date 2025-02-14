Video reel: NC State opens baseball season Friday

NC State is enjoying an opening day doubleheader at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. today against Fordham at Doak Field at Dail Park.

The Wolfpack went 38-23 overall and 18-11 in the ACC, and reached the NCAA Tournament last year. The Wolfpack had several players break down the upcoming season Jan. 31 at media day.

Veteran pitcher Tom Willadsen return after missing last year with an injury. He has a career 16-12 record with a 4.43 earned-run average and has started 45 of 56 games he has pitched in. He has 260 strikeouts and 108 walks in 260 1/3 innings.

Returning starting pitcher Dominic Fritton, a junior, went 3-7 with a 7.64 ERA in 17 starts last year. he struck out 72 in 73 innings, and opponents hit .253 off him.

Relief pitcher Carson Kelly, a senior, pitched in seven games and went 1-0 with a 9.64 ERA.

Junior outfielder Josh Hogue hit .314 in 37 games — he missed 24 due to injury — and had four homers and 28 runs batted in last year.

Sophomore first baseman Chris McHugh transferred in from VCU, where he hit six homers with 33 RBI and a .273 batting average in 55 games played.