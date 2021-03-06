NC State Wolfpack women's basketball defeated Georgia Tech 66-61 Saturday in the semifinals of the 2021 ACC Tournament.

The Wolfpack (19-2, 12-2 ACC) will play Louisville in the championship game Sunday at 12:00 p.m. in Greensboro Coliseum on ESPN2.

Head coach Wes Moore, junior center Elissa Cunane and senior guard Kai Crutchfield answered questions following the win.

Here are the videos from the postgame press conferences: