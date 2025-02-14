It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board. Some thoughts for this week:

Advertisement

• The official visits in June are starting to fill up with NC State football recruiting. • NC State has zeroed in on one elite prospect from the state of Georgia, but the competition could be fierce. • The class of 2028 is starting to take shape and a few are positioning themselves as top recruits. • The NCISAA basketball playoffs are about to kick into high gear, with several NC State targets taking the court, including signee Zymicah Wilkins of Arden (N.C.) Christ School. A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here. All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission. Enter The Run Down

