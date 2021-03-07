NC State tips off against Lousiville Sunday at 12:00 p.m. in the ACC Women's Tournament championship game. The contest will be televised on ESPN2. The Wolfpack is the No. 2 seed and the Cardinals are the No. 1 seed. NC State defeated Georgia Tech 65-61 and Louisville defeated Syracuse 72-59 in the semifinals Saturday night. Here are the live updates from NC State's quest for back-to-back ACC Tournament titles:

Senior guard Kai Crutchfield scored all 10 of her points in the second half of NC State's 66-61 win over Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament semifinals. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Third quarter

Louisville makes two free throws off of a Cunane foul out of the half to take a one-point lead. The Pack responds with a 7-0 run. Sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner scores five of those points, the first right at the rim, the second a three for her first make from the perimeter of the game. Timeout Louisville. NC State 33, Louisville 27. 7:11 left in the third quarter.

Halftime

NC State 26, Louisville 25. HALF. Cunane and sophomore forward Jada Boyd lead the Pack with six points. Jones leads State with six rebounds. Cunane has a team-high three assists.

Second quarter

A Perez jumper with 8:51 left in the quarter gives the Pack its first lead of the day. NC State and Lousiville trade buckets, and a three by senior guard Kai Crutchfield assisted by Cunane out of the post gives State its largest lead of the game. Cunane picks up her first foul, which triggers the second quarter official timeout. NC State 22, Louisville 20. 4:55 left in the second quarter.

First quarter

Louisville jumps out to a quick 5-0 lead in the opening stretch, but a basket by junior center Elissa Cunane followed by a transition bucket by senior forward Kayla Jones off the assist from fifth-year senior guard Raina Perez pulls the Pack within one. Perez sinks a three moments later to tie the game at 9-9. NC State 9, Lousiville 9. Four minutes left in the first quarter. A layup by Louisville's Kianna Smith gives the Cardinals a five-point lead, but a 4-0 Wolfpack run followed by a defensive stop at the end of the quarter pulls the Pack within one after 10 minutes. Louisville 16, NC State 15. End of the first quarter.

Starting lineups