Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts hopes win sparks run
NC State snapped its nine-game losing streak with a 70-62 win over visiting Boston College in front of 13,190 fans Saturday at the Lenovo Center.

The last time NC State tasted the thrill of victory was Jan. 8 against Notre Dame in a 66-65 victory. The Wolfpack improved to 10-15 overall and 3-11 in the ACC, and play at North Carolina on Wednesday.

Click below to watch NC State coach Kevin Keatts' press conference:

