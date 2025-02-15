Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts hopes win sparks run

NC State snapped its nine-game losing streak with a 70-62 win over visiting Boston College in front of 13,190 fans Saturday at the Lenovo Center.
The last time NC State tasted the thrill of victory was Jan. 8 against Notre Dame in a 66-65 victory. The Wolfpack improved to 10-15 overall and 3-11 in the ACC, and play at North Carolina on Wednesday.
Click below to watch NC State coach Kevin Keatts' press conference:
