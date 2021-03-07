 Social media reaction: NC State Wolfpack women's basketball goes back-to-back ACC titles
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-07 13:21:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Social media reaction: Wolfpack women's basketball goes back-to-back

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are some of the reactions around social media to NC State's last-second 58-56 win over Louisville to claim the Wolfpack's second straight ACC Tournament championship.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}