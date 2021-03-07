Social media reaction: Wolfpack women's basketball goes back-to-back
Here are some of the reactions around social media to NC State's last-second 58-56 win over Louisville to claim the Wolfpack's second straight ACC Tournament championship.
Back-to-back for the @PackWomensBball!— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 7, 2021
The shot that won the ACC title for @PackWomensBball.https://t.co/iTMqhuiK6r— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 7, 2021
Watch the celebration of @PackWomensBball winning its second-consecutive ACC Tournament.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 7, 2021
NC State wins back-to-back conference tournament championships for the first time in program history. https://t.co/5eewlq5BEZ
𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞-𝗧𝗢-𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗙𝗢𝗥 @PackWomensBball 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/KZokfLb6Gm— ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 7, 2021
New ACC commissioner Jim Phillips about to make his first public appearance presenting NC State the trophy.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) March 7, 2021
NC State had exactly one lead in the fourth quarter before Perez hit the game-winner.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) March 7, 2021
Deja Vu. What a win for @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/AIQbjEQ0AR— Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) March 7, 2021
A “crack” at a #1 seed? How could you possibly justify State not being a #1 at this point?— Mark Armstrong (@MarkPArmstrong) March 7, 2021
Y'all, @PackWomensBball is a #1 seed.— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) March 7, 2021
Congrats @PackWomensBball on back-to-back ACC Titles! Elissa Cunane is one of the most versatile and best passing bigs we've seen in ACC history. The mental & physical toughness from the Pack was incredible!— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) March 7, 2021
.@PackWomensBball's #BigSmile #ElissaCunane is sixth Pack women's player to win the @accwbb tournament MVP, joining Genia Beasley (1980), Linda Page (1983), Andrea Stinson (1990), Sharon Manning (1991) and Aislinn Konig (2020). pic.twitter.com/X8XmAX7YGJ— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) March 7, 2021
Today's 58-56 win over Louisville in the @accwbb title game gives @PackWomensBball its first ever back-to-back league championships. Its the third #B2B titles in Wolfpack basketball history, joining @PackMensBball titles in 1954-56 and 1973-74. pic.twitter.com/3Ixgpxe3Iy— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) March 7, 2021
Light it Red!!! ACC Tourney Championship by the Women’s Basketball Team today!!! Great job by Coach Moore, staff, and team!!! pic.twitter.com/AQxlUnGelg— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) March 7, 2021
Congratulations to the @PackWomensBball players, staff and @WolfpackWes on another ACC Championship! Great heart and perseverance to battle back in the fourth quarter. Back 2 Back!!!— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) March 7, 2021
Champions again! Congrats, @PackWomensBball! #StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/4sIJwF9FUd— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) March 7, 2021
Congrats Ladies! @PackWomensBball https://t.co/xpDMeHf8sE— TJ Warren (@TonyWarrenJr) March 7, 2021
@PackWomensBball back-to-back. Congrats!— Jakobi Meyers (@jkbmyrs5) March 7, 2021
@PackWomensBball Back to Back!!! Congrats Ladies!! 🐺🏀😤— Georgette Keatts (@coachkkwife) March 7, 2021
How about that @PackWomensBball Pack Attack! Okay I need you, you and you to put us in that #1 spot. #finalfourbound #GoPack #wolfpacknation 🩸 pic.twitter.com/wK6yCTjgwC— Chasity Melvin (@chasitymelvin) March 7, 2021
@PackWomensBball y’all are so tuff!! Congratulations 🤘🏽🐺 https://t.co/0gVg2XBoFZ— Devon Daniels (@doubleD_2106) March 7, 2021
Back To Back ✅💯 @PackWomensBball— Isaiah Moore (@_zaynlm) March 7, 2021
March 7, 2021
