The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 7

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, March 7.


What they're saying

"The March outlook has become far more uncertain in Raleigh. "
— ESPN Bubble Watch
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 63-61 loss to Georgia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Georgia Tech executes in final seconds for win

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State’s passing drills at first spring practice

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack baseball set to open ACC play

• The Wolfpacker — Thin Pack hopes to continue ‘amazing’ season at ACC Tournament

• Raleigh News & Observer — What the loss to Georgia Tech means for NC State’s NCAA Tournament hopes

• Raleigh News & Observer — Instead of storybook finish, NC State puts postseason hopes in jeopardy

• Raleigh News & Observer — Georgia Tech stuns NC State, puts a dent in the Wolfpack’s NCAA Tournament plans

• Burlington Times-News — NC State upended in closing seconds

• Fayetteville Observer — Dream finish turns to nightmare for NC State

• Technician — Wolfpack drops home finale to Georgia Tech

• Technician — Despite loss, Dorn says goodbye to PNC with big shot

• Technician — Brigette Nordberg establishes herself as a superstar player

• GoPack.com — A special look: @Packwrestle going for ACC gold

• GoPack.com — No. 5 #Pack9 wins wild, extra-inning thriller to match program’s best start

• GoPack.com — NC State heads to NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

• GoPack.com — No. 9 Wolfpack begins postseason journey Friday night in Greensboro

• WRAL.com — March is coming for NC State

