• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 63-61 loss to Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Georgia Tech executes in final seconds for win
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State’s passing drills at first spring practice
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack baseball set to open ACC play
• The Wolfpacker — Thin Pack hopes to continue ‘amazing’ season at ACC Tournament
• Raleigh News & Observer — What the loss to Georgia Tech means for NC State’s NCAA Tournament hopes
• Raleigh News & Observer — Instead of storybook finish, NC State puts postseason hopes in jeopardy
• Raleigh News & Observer — Georgia Tech stuns NC State, puts a dent in the Wolfpack’s NCAA Tournament plans
• Burlington Times-News — NC State upended in closing seconds
• Fayetteville Observer — Dream finish turns to nightmare for NC State
• Technician — Wolfpack drops home finale to Georgia Tech
• Technician — Despite loss, Dorn says goodbye to PNC with big shot
• Technician — Brigette Nordberg establishes herself as a superstar player
• GoPack.com — A special look: @Packwrestle going for ACC gold
• GoPack.com — No. 5 #Pack9 wins wild, extra-inning thriller to match program’s best start
• GoPack.com — NC State heads to NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships
• GoPack.com — No. 9 Wolfpack begins postseason journey Friday night in Greensboro
Tweets of the day
Extremely blessed to have received my 6th Offer from North Carolina State University🐺 pic.twitter.com/nbDUFpfuYY— Aydan White (@aydanwhite9) March 6, 2019
Back at Nc State this weekend🐺‼️ #1Pack1Goal— Joseph Johnson lll (@joseph_johnson7) March 7, 2019
NC State this weekend ‼️🐺🐺— Rj Adams🤯 (@exclusivejaayy) March 6, 2019
DJ Funderburk ON HIS HEAD! 💪😬#WPN🐺 #MustSeeACC (@PackMensBball, @TooEvsy4)@NewYorkLife #GoodAtLife #ad pic.twitter.com/UCJBppYY90— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) March 7, 2019
The ultimate #TBT: The North Carolina College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts, now known as NC State, was founded 132 years ago today. #FoundersDay pic.twitter.com/bFp8z50tCq— NC State University: #GivingPack on March 27 (@NCState) March 7, 2019
Congrats to our Director of Athletics @gopacknow on being honored as a winner of the Under Armour AD of the Year Award! We are so thankful for her leadership.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) March 6, 2019
📰 https://t.co/RQDMcz9Bg4#GoPack pic.twitter.com/Car4s3v9h6
At the last Media TO @PackAthletics AD @gopacknow was honored for her inclusion in @sbjsbd Champions: Pioneers & Innovators in Sports Business. On hand were @NCState Chancellor Randy Woodson, SBJ Executive Editor Abe Madkour and SBJ staff writer @SmittySBJSBD #GoPack #STATEment pic.twitter.com/hTJiBOhUW2— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) March 7, 2019
Nobody happier than NC State that we don't use the RPI anymore. They're 112 in that system.— Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) March 7, 2019
FINAL: #16 NC State (12-0) scores 10 runs after the 5th inning to defeat NC Central (5-8), 11-10 in 10 innings! The Heart Attack Pack stay undefeated! https://t.co/KiC4wvpgWp#CollegeBaseball #GoPack @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/Ucpnx9dYAJ— College Baseball Nation (@CollegeBallNat) March 7, 2019
Some new hardware got delivered today!— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 6, 2019
Looking to add to the trophy case this Saturday at the ACC Championship!!!#PackMentality pic.twitter.com/FAznqsUklY
