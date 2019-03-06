Head coach Elliott Avent and his NC State baseball team are getting ready to begin Atlantic Coast Conference play this weekend when Pittsburgh comes to Doak Field at Dail Park for a three-game series.

“Conference play starts way too early,” Avent said. “We have three weekends to get ready in the ACC. The Southeastern Conference gets four. Jumping into conference play this early is pretty hard.”

The good thing for Avent is that his team already seems to be playing at midseason form. The undefeated Pack (11-0) traveled to historic Durham Athletic Park Wednesday to face North Carolina Central.

A win over the Eagles would match the best start (12-0) in program history. That record was set by the 1992 team — featuring All-America pitchers Matt Donahue and Jamie Wolkosky and freshman All-America Terry Harvey — that beat Clemson to win the 1992 ACC championship.

That team, coached by Ray Tanner, posted a 46-18 record before falling to Oklahoma State in the NCAA Stillwater (Oklahoma) Regional.

The Pack’s path this season has been rigorous. They opened the season against Bucknell, handily winning all three games, but then went on the road to face Elon and to play three games in Myrtle Beach and Conway, South Carolina, where it sandwiched a pair of extra-inning wins games over Kent State and Coastal Carolina around a win over Michigan State.

“We have played a tough schedule so far and have performed well,” explained Avent. “And it’s only going to get tougher when we start conference play.”

The Pack came home to face preseason Big Ten favorite Minnesota, a pitching-strong team that returned most of its lineup from the squad that lost to eventual national champion Oregon State in the NCAA Corvallis Super Regional.

“Minnesota has as good a pitching staff as you could want to have,” Avent noted. “Coming back and winning those three games was a good boost for us.”

Junior designated hitter Brad Debo gave the Wolfpack its second walk-off victory of the season with a run-scoring single to complete a three-run, ninth-inning comeback and seal a 5-4 victory in the third game against Minnesota.