NC State fifth-year senior forward Torin Dorn almost had a near story-book ending, but even he knew there was more than enough time on the clock for something to happen.

Dorn has seen his fair share of exciting and heart-breaking endings in his four years in Raleigh, and Wednesday proved to be the latter with a stunning 63-61 loss on Senior Day.

Georgia Tech surged to a 53-46 lead with 5:33 left and things looked bleak for the Wolfpack. Junior point guard Markell Johnson shook off a sluggish first 35 minutes of action and hit three three-pointers and also made three free throws when fouled on an attempt to come within 60-58 with 1:31 left.

Johnson eventually dished to Dorn who calmly hit the top of the key three-pointer to give the Wolfpack a 61-60 lead with 5.5 seconds left. What happened next was stunning.

Devon Daniels was ready to guard GT point guard Jose Alvarado but there was a timeout. Johnson then was tasked with taking on Alvarado, who sprinted down the floor, made a crossover into the lane and ran into NCSU redshirt junior center Wyatt Walker. Alvarado deftly dished to teammate James Banks for the easy dunk since nobody was in position to pick him up after Walker left him. Banks was fouled by Devon Daniels and made the free throw with 1.4 seconds left to push it to 63-61.

“We wanted to keep the ball in front of us,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “Obviously, it’s hard because we didn’t want to foul him [Alvarado] because he’s a good free-throw shooter. He got a running start and he pushed the ball.”

A Dorn baseball pass to C.J. Bryce gave the Wolfpack a three-point attempt at the buzzer from the top of the key, but he missed. NC State fell to 20-10 overall and 8-9 in the ACC, with at Boston College on Saturday.

Dorn could only lament how things turned out.

“It seemed like a fitting ending,” Dorn said. “We didn’t get that stop to finish it off. It happens like that sometimes.

“I’m sure it puts us closer to the bubble now. Their zone gave us some problems. We didn’t have the energy that we usually have. We played a little lethargic today and I don’t know why that was.”

Keatts said that despite 30 games into the season, the team is still searching for a leader, a top defender or best offensive player. He lamented how sophomore guard Braxton Beverly and Bryce combined to go 1 of 16 from the field and 0 of 11 on three-pointers.

“Usually they shoot the ball a lot better than that,” Keatts said. “When those two guys aren’t making plays, it’s going to be a long night for us.

“I love my guys and they worked hard. It’s unfortunate they lost the game.”