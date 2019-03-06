“What they’ve done this year has been pretty amazing.”



Wes Moore’s comment about his NC State women’s basketball team’s accomplishments so far in this 2018-19 season may be an understatement, considering:

· The Pack finished the regular season Sunday with a 70-68 win at home against 15th-ranked Miami, for a 25-4 record. The 25 wins is the most in the regular season in the history of the program.

· The win snapped a three-game losing streak to the ’Canes and ensured NC State the No. 3 seed for this week’s ACC Tournament — the Pack’s highest since 2005.

· The Pack’s 12-4 conference record ties it for the most wins in a 16-game conference schedule with the 2016-17 squad.

And the Pack achieved all this despite having four players — including three starters — sidelined for the season with knee injuries. State played the final six games with graduate senior Kiara Leslie and junior Ace Konig the only players who started from the beginning of the season.

“I am so proud of what they’ve done,” said Moore, who’s been named a candidate for both conference and national Coach of the Year honors.

“To lose four players and still finish in the top three in the ACC — they’ve just battled and competed every night, and been very resilient.”

Despite going 4-4 after starting the season with a record 21-game wining streak, the Pack still managed to earn critical wins against the Hurricanes, Syracuse (77-73 on Feb. 13) and UNC (74-69 on Feb. 24, in Chapel Hill, avenging the Heels 64-51 win in Raleigh that snapped the streak on Feb. 3).

Notre Dame proved to have too much firepower in the 14th annual Play4Kay game on Feb. 18, handing the Pack a 95-72 defeat, and Louisville senior guard Asia Durr celebrated her senior night at home by torching the Pack for a career best-tying 47 points in a 92-62 drubbing on Feb. 28, the largest margin of defeat in Moore’s six years in Raleigh.

That loss dropped NC State and Miami into a tie for third in the ACC, with the game this past Sunday determining the third and fourth seeds for the tournament.

In a contest that featured nine lead changes and seven ties, the Pack fought back from a 10-point first-half deficit to win its home finale. Fittingly, senior forward DD Rogers led the effort with a career-high 21 points and added 14 rebounds in her Senior Day farewell.

“It was just how things worked out,” Rogers said of her career effort in her finale regular-season game. “They were playing off me quite a bit.”

“I’m very happy for her,” Moore said after the game. “Nowadays with all the transfers you see with people who maybe don’t like playing time, she could have looked around and not been happy with not playing as much as she maybe would have liked.

“But she kept working, carved out a little niche for herself, started every game this year and had a great senior season. It’s great to see someone rewarded for having perseverance and working hard.”

The Pack senior said the team is in “a good place” heading into this week’s conference showdown in Greensboro, with NC State’s double-bye as a top-four seed allowing the Pack to begin play in the quarterfinals Friday at 8 p.m.

“I feel like people have kind of found themselves more and gotten into a groove with their game and how they can help the team,” she said.

“We did great things this season, even though the winning streak ended earlier than we wanted it to. I think we’ve definitely done a good job of trying to stay positive and keep playing. We’ve fought through a lot and kept trying to win.”







