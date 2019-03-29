Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 28

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Junior Nick Farrar poised to make name for himself

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 30

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Lipscomb postgame reflections

• The Wolfpacker — Early enrollee Zonovan Knight making quick adjustment

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s swimming in fourth after two days at NCAAs

• Technician — Wins streaks collide as Wolfpack takes on Cavaliers

• Technician — Softball travels to Boston College for ACC series

• GoPack.com — Pair of Silver-Medal Finishes Highlight Wolfpack’s Second Day of NCAA Championships Action

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Meets Hawkeyes Saturday in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

• GoPack.com — No. 1 #Pack9 to Clash with Cavaliers in ACC Weekend Series

• GoPack.com — Pack to Face Florida State at Home on Friday


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

