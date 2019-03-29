The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Nick Farrar poised to make name for himself
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 30
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Lipscomb postgame reflections
• The Wolfpacker — Early enrollee Zonovan Knight making quick adjustment
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s swimming in fourth after two days at NCAAs
• Technician — Wins streaks collide as Wolfpack takes on Cavaliers
• Technician — Softball travels to Boston College for ACC series
• GoPack.com — Pair of Silver-Medal Finishes Highlight Wolfpack’s Second Day of NCAA Championships Action
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Meets Hawkeyes Saturday in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
• GoPack.com — No. 1 #Pack9 to Clash with Cavaliers in ACC Weekend Series
• GoPack.com — Pack to Face Florida State at Home on Friday
Tweets of the day
Lehigh grad transfer Pat Andree told me he’s heard from the following schools: Rutgers, Illinois, Northwestern, Kansas State, TCU, Pitt, Wake Forest, NC State, and Boston College @VerbalCommits @GoodmanHoops— Greg Levinsky (@GregLevinsky) March 29, 2019
NCAA players who have increased their WNBA Draft stock the most during the 2018-19 season— Swish Appeal (@SwishAppeal) March 27, 2019
Since the season began, several draft-eligible players have climbed up the boards, including one each from Cal, Stanford and NC State.#WNBADraft #MarchMadness https://t.co/7ulBc00H8L pic.twitter.com/J5uBvPk5B5
Great day at NC State 🔴⚪️🐺 #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/JfTWakMCjX— Xavier Joshua McIver (@xmciver44) March 28, 2019
NC State raised $13.5 million during its Day of Giving: https://t.co/scveDs4Ut2 pic.twitter.com/iwOhW6e3Th— NC State News (@NCStateNews) March 28, 2019
Video of the day
