Podcast: Lipscomb postgame reflections
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
NC State's season is over after a 94-93 loss to Lipscomb at the NIT quarterfinals at Reynolds Coliseum Wednesday evening.
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal break down the last-second one-point loss to Lipscomb and reflect a little on the season now completed and what to look forward to over the next month or two.
If the below player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook