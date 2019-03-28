NC State's season is over after a 94-93 loss to Lipscomb at the NIT quarterfinals at Reynolds Coliseum Wednesday evening.

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal break down the last-second one-point loss to Lipscomb and reflect a little on the season now completed and what to look forward to over the next month or two.

