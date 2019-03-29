Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 07:21:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Junior Nick Farrar poised to make name for himself

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Apex (N.C.) Friendship junior power forward Nick Farrar has unofficially visited NC State twice this winter.
Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com

GREENSBORO — Apex (N.C.) Friendship junior power forward Nick Farrar is one of the most intriguing prospects this spring.

Farrar enjoyed a breakout campaign this season and is expected to play for the Big Shots traveling team this spring and summer. The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder has gotten some comparisons to Tennessee star power forward Grant Williams, who is from Charlotte, but Farrar has enjoyed another comparison.

{{ article.author_name }}