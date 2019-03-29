GREENSBORO — Apex (N.C.) Friendship junior power forward Nick Farrar is one of the most intriguing prospects this spring.

Farrar enjoyed a breakout campaign this season and is expected to play for the Big Shots traveling team this spring and summer. The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder has gotten some comparisons to Tennessee star power forward Grant Williams, who is from Charlotte, but Farrar has enjoyed another comparison.