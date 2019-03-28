Earlier this week after a spring practice, NC State head coach Dave Doeren said that true freshman running back Zonovan Knight may be putting together the best performances among the 15 early enrollees.

Some of that may be because of the opportunity Knight is getting. With sophomore Ricky Person Jr., who rushed for 471 yards and two touchdowns in nine games as a true freshman, sitting out the spring to get healthy, Knight is one of just two scholarship running backs participating, joining redshirt freshman Trent Pennix.

Thus Knight is getting reps with the ones and twos in spring practice, but he knows the competition will pick up when a healthy Person (plus two more freshmen in Jordan Houston and Delbert Mimms) joins the fold.

“I feel like I have to step up more, especially when Ricky comes back,” Knight admitted. “I think we’ll both make each other better with competition. I feel like it will be good competition.”

Knight is already seeing the benefits of enrolling early. He said that within 2-3 weeks he had gained 12 pounds and now checks in at 6-foot, 188 pounds. But there have also been adjustments, both off the field and within the program.

“School takes a lot of studying,” Knight said. “I wasn’t used to that in high school. It’s been a big adjustment for me to try to create good study habits.

“[The] weight room, getting used to doing a lot of reps on the big weights.”

He added that it took time to get used to the routines and techniques of NC State football, and after a quick few practices in the spring he was starting to get a little tired. Fortunately spring break came along to give him a brief rest.

Knight has also picked up pointers from a former NC State running back — Nyheim Hines of the Indianapolis Colts.

“I have seen two or three times since he’s been by,” Knight said. “I actually got a quick workout with him … He’s a pretty good guy. He’s given me a lot of great tips.”

Ironically, Hines is a running back with home Knight has been compared to — both are known for their big-play, open field abilities. Knight ran for 2,054 yards and 26 touchdowns in 11 games last fall for Southern Nash High in Bailey, N.C., averaging 16.6 yards per carry.

Then in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game, Knight rushed 24 times for 151 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown run, en route to being named North Carolina’s Offensive MVP.

“I think I bring a lot of speed, almost like Hines when he was here,” Knight stated. “He was a big speed guy and be a big impact player in space. I feel like that’s what I bring to the table.”