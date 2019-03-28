Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 28

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 94-93 loss to Lipscomb

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Senior Torin Dorn handles loss with class

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: Lipscomb 94, NC State 93

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Box score: Lipscomb 94, NC State 93

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Receiver Kelvin Harmon's acrobatics highlight Pro Day

• The Wolfpacker — Pack women following Jim Valvano's famous tournament philosophy

• The Wolfpacker — Around the diamond: NC State Wolfpack baseball stays on fire

• The Wolfpacker — ACC Spotlight: The five biggest position battles

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s star freshman already has sophomore status in the eyes of her coach

• Raleigh News & Observer — Lipscomb edges NC State in NIT thriller

• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘Pro day’ gives NC State draft hopefuls chance to impress

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State falls to Lipscomb in NIT action

• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: Lipscomb-N.C. State game didn’t deserve to have a loser

• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State defeats N.C. A&T in baseball

• Technician — Dorn ends NC State career with memorable performance

• Technician — Wolfpack drops thriller to Lipscomb despite Dorn’s big night

• Technician — First and Tech 2018-19 Episode 27: Women's hoops and baseball

• Technician — Pro day, Doeren’s five-year extension marks of Wolfpack’s growth

• Technician — Wolfpack women's basketball advances to Sweet 16 for second straight year

• Technician — Pack tennis looks to continue early ACC success

• Technician — Wolfpack to open Raleigh Relays Friday

• Technician — Wolfpack bats stay red-hot in rout of Aggies

• Technician —Wolfpack sinks Seahawks, ends losing streak

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Meets Hawkeyes Saturday in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

• GoPack.com — Top-Ranked NC State Baseball Runs Past N.C. A&T, 12-3

• GoPack.com — NC State Falls Short to Lipscomb, 94-93

• GoPack.com — Pack to Face Florida State at Home on Friday

• GoPack.com — NC State Football #ProDay2019


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

