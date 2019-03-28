Notebook: Senior Torin Dorn handles loss with class
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
NC State fifth-year senior Torin Dorn scored a career-high 34 points in a dominant performance, but also had a costly turnover that would haunt someone less mentally tough.
Dorn threw an in-bounds pass away that led to Lipscomb junior point guard Kenny Cooper hitting a three-pointer to give the Bisons a 92-91 lead. NCSU junior point guard Markell Johnson drove in for a layup to give the Wolfpack a one-point lead, but it proved short-lived. Cooper hit a tough 8-foot shot and Lipscomb (28-7) upset NC State 94-93 and advance to the NIT semifinals in New York City.
Dorn and NCSU coach Kevin Keatts’ could have dwelled on a number of things in the postgame press conference, but instead it became a positive testament to what Dorn had accomplished in his four years at NC State (24-12). The Charlotte transfer played his best game of his college career in many ways, but also wasn’t going to allow a turnover to define him.
“Honestly, I’ll just probably remember the electric environment it was tonight,” Dorn said. “I just tried to play every play in the moment.
“That was probably the most intense and electric game I’ve played in at Reynolds. It was amazing.”
Dorn went 14 of 22 from the field and added nine rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes of action. He proved relentless in getting to the basket, and his mid-range jumper was doing well.
One of the main themes from both Keatts and Dorn is that the experiences gleaned for Dorn will help him when the basketball stops bouncing.
“Basketball is kind of like life,” Dorn said. “It’s a roller coaster and you can never get too high or too low. Everything I’ve learned on the court and off the court, I’ll be able to take it into being a father or husband one day.”
Keatts figured the game would come down to the end, and it did.
“It was a tremendous offensive game and it literally came down to who had the ball last,” Keatts said.
Garrison Mathews Sets New Reynolds Record
Lipscomb star wing Garrison Mathews had been struggling the last two NIT games, but you wouldn’t have known that Wednesday. Mathews scored the most points ever by a visiting player at historic Reynolds Coliseum, overshadowing Dorn’s epic performance.
The 6-5, 204-pounder erupted for 44 points and he went 8 of 13 from three-point land to lead the Bisons. Dorn and Mathews battled each other throughout the first half, with Dorn scoring 21 points and Mathews had 20 and four three-pointers. The last player to score close to that many points was when Syracuse guard John Gillion had 43 points in a 100-93 overtime win at PNC Arena on Feb. 1, 2017.
“Mathews’ game tonight was outstanding,” Keatts said. “He was tremendous. We knew coming in that he was a big-time scorer. I’m leaving the game saying he was the best scorer we played against this year.”
Mathews had entered the contest going 10 of 29 from the field and 4 of 17 on three-pointers in wins over Davidson and UNC Greensboro. He didn’t feel good about his shot in pregame shooting, but his confidence came back fast after tip off.
Keatts couldn’t recall a player scoring 44 points against his past squads.
“He raised up and made shots,” Keatts said. “He was good and he made shots on the break. They are an elite offensive team.”
Reynolds Coliseum Magic Could Expand Next Year
Reynolds Coliseum proved to be a special and loud place for the third NIT game in a row. NC State normally just plays one regular season game at Reynolds Coliseum, but Keatts said he’d look into adding multiple contest at Reynolds, besides the annual Heritage game.
“We played three with what I describe as electric games in this building, and our fan base turned out,” Keatts said. “I thought they were incredible for all three.”
NCSU has over 10,000 season ticket holders and Reynolds Coliseum hosted 5,500 fans during the NIT. Keatts and the Wolfpack might aim for two regular season games next year as a nice baby step.
"We are probably one of few teams in the country that has two great places to play," Keatts said. "PNC is an unbelievable arena and it holds 19,000. We sell that place when you are talking about recruitment."
Keatts also is confident that the Wolfpack will return its core for next year’s potential games at Reynolds Coliseum, and not go through unexpected transfers. He’ll speak to the players individually after a few days off, so everyone’s minds gets cleared.
“I hope that everybody will return, but obviously you guys read right now it is almost 400 guys in the transfer portal,” Keatts said.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook