NC State fifth-year senior Torin Dorn scored a career-high 34 points in a dominant performance, but also had a costly turnover that would haunt someone less mentally tough.

Dorn threw an in-bounds pass away that led to Lipscomb junior point guard Kenny Cooper hitting a three-pointer to give the Bisons a 92-91 lead. NCSU junior point guard Markell Johnson drove in for a layup to give the Wolfpack a one-point lead, but it proved short-lived. Cooper hit a tough 8-foot shot and Lipscomb (28-7) upset NC State 94-93 and advance to the NIT semifinals in New York City.

Dorn and NCSU coach Kevin Keatts’ could have dwelled on a number of things in the postgame press conference, but instead it became a positive testament to what Dorn had accomplished in his four years at NC State (24-12). The Charlotte transfer played his best game of his college career in many ways, but also wasn’t going to allow a turnover to define him.

“Honestly, I’ll just probably remember the electric environment it was tonight,” Dorn said. “I just tried to play every play in the moment.

“That was probably the most intense and electric game I’ve played in at Reynolds. It was amazing.”

Dorn went 14 of 22 from the field and added nine rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes of action. He proved relentless in getting to the basket, and his mid-range jumper was doing well.

One of the main themes from both Keatts and Dorn is that the experiences gleaned for Dorn will help him when the basketball stops bouncing.

“Basketball is kind of like life,” Dorn said. “It’s a roller coaster and you can never get too high or too low. Everything I’ve learned on the court and off the court, I’ll be able to take it into being a father or husband one day.”

Keatts figured the game would come down to the end, and it did.

“It was a tremendous offensive game and it literally came down to who had the ball last,” Keatts said.