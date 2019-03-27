Rivals.com ranked the top position battles in the ACC, and NC State's quarterback vacancy was listed at No. 4. Below is what was said about the battle to replace Ryan Finley.

NC State had a great run with Ryan Finley at quarterback, but he’s moved on and Dave Doeren and his staff have three quarterbacks competing for the starting job. Matt McKay is the most experienced of the three, and the former three-star has the best understanding of the offense. Redshirt freshman Devin Leary, a former Rivals250 prospect, also has a good grasp of the offense and the talent to really push for the job. Transfer quarterback Bailey Hockman doesn’t know the terminology as well as McKay or Leary, but he is otherwise doing a good job competing.

Trying to predict the outcome of this battle is next to impossible, because nobody has seen much of any of these three quarterbacks playing. You would think McKay has the inside track right now, but Leary and Hockman seem to be right in the thick of it. This race will probably go all the way until the first game of the season.

