Maybe it’s only fitting that NC State’s women’s basketball team is living up to the words of another Wolfpack coach.



“Survive and advance” was the phrase the late Jim Valvano used to describe his team’s improbable 1983 run to the national title, a moniker that’s become almost synonymous with the NCAA basketball tournaments.

And it certainly fits a group that has survived near-catastrophic series of injuries, the rigors of the best women’s basketball conference in the country and two NCAA Tournament opponents to advance to the Round of 16 in back-to-back years for the first time since 1991.

Monday night, on the court named for their iconic former coach in an arena bearing the name of the originator of the catchphrase, the Pack (28-5), the No. 3 seed, defeated 17th ranked Kentucky, the No. 6 regional seed, 72-57 to move on to the four-team regional round in Greensboro.

One year after losing to eventual national runner-up Mississippi State in the regional semifinals in Kansas City, Wes Moore’s squad is back in the Sweet 16 just an hour down the road.

The Wolfpack is preparing to face an Iowa team ranked eighth in the country, seeded second in the region and featuring ESPN’s National Player of the Year, 6-3 senior center Meg Gustafson.

“I just couldn’t be prouder of this team and group of young ladies,” Moore said. “They just amaze me, and keep on amazing me. It was just a great performance, and we’re really excited about having the opportunity to move on.”

Kentucky (25-8) was held to just 31.9-percent (22 of 69) by the Pack’s tenacious defense, including a chilly 3-for-16 (18.8 percent) the final 10 minutes, when a 7-0 Pack run to start the period sealed the win, ballooning what had been a five-point (53-48) lead to 12.

Senior Kiara Leslie, in her final home game in Raleigh, led all scorers with 26 points and added 10 rebounds.

“The will to keep playing is what drives me,” Leslie said following the win. “I definitely want to come out and perform for my teammates. It’s also my senior year, and I want to keep it going as long as I can.”

Leslie was one of three Pack players to register a double-double in the game, a first this season. Freshman center Elissa Cunane, despite constant double- and triple-teaming whenever she touched the ball in the paint, still collected 13 points (hitting 5 of 6 free throws) and a game-high 15 boards, helping the Pack to a huge 50-31 advantage on the glass.

Senior forward DD Rogers added 11 points and 11 boards. Sophomore guard Kai Crutchfield contributed 11 points, shooting a blistering 75-percent (3 of 4) from the field, all three-pointers.

NC State’s 10-for-21 shooting from long range (46.7-percent) was its best performance since making 13 of 23 treys (56.5 percent) in its second game of the season against Kent State.

For the third time in 12 years, and 13th overall, NC State finds itself one of the last 16 teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament, though in a situation it has never faced before.

Only once in its 12 previous Sweet 16 appearances has the Pack played in North Carolina, in 1987, when it lost to Rutgers (75-60) in Fayetteville. Thirty-two years later, the Pack will be playing in what will certainly be a home-court environment in the Greensboro Coliseum, where it played just three weeks ago in the ACC Tournament.

“It’s exciting to be going to Greensboro,” Moore acknowledged. “This opportunity to play an hour and a half away is something that we definitely will feed off of.”

Rogers and her teammates and coaches feel that a large Wolfpack Nation presence in Greensboro Saturday (and hopefully Monday) will be a key to NC State advancing on to Tampa for the Final Four.