 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 24
football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 24

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, March 24.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball Jakia Brown-Turner
Jakia Brown-Turner led NC State to a third-straight Sweet 16 appearance. (NC State media)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Defensive lineman Nick Campbell recaps his NC State visit

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack women clinch third-straight Sweet Sixteen appearance

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball still active in the transfer market

• The Wolfpacker — Game Prediction: NC State vs. South Florida in the NCAA Women’s Tournament

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting South Florida

• Raleigh News & Observer — Still dancing! NC State head back to Sweet 16 with win over South Florida

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State holds off South Florida in women’s tourney

• Winston-Salem Journal — Top seed NC State beats South Florida with big third quarter

•Technician — Pack women’s basketball stomps South Florida, advances to Sweet 16

• Technician — Wolfpack softball must sink or swim in tough remaining schedule

• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball wraps up season with four-game road stretch

• Technician — NC State baseball ends losing streak, beats Seahawks 5-3 in midweek matchup

• GoPack.com — Pack advances to third-straight NCAA Sweet 16 with 79-67 win over South Florida

• GoPack.com — Pack set to wrap up campaign at 2021 NCAA Championships

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 gets back on track with road win at UNCW

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}