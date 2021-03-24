The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 24
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, March 24.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Defensive lineman Nick Campbell recaps his NC State visit
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack women clinch third-straight Sweet Sixteen appearance
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball still active in the transfer market
• The Wolfpacker — Game Prediction: NC State vs. South Florida in the NCAA Women’s Tournament
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting South Florida
• Raleigh News & Observer — Still dancing! NC State head back to Sweet 16 with win over South Florida
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State holds off South Florida in women’s tourney
• Winston-Salem Journal — Top seed NC State beats South Florida with big third quarter
•Technician — Pack women’s basketball stomps South Florida, advances to Sweet 16
• Technician — Wolfpack softball must sink or swim in tough remaining schedule
• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball wraps up season with four-game road stretch
• Technician — NC State baseball ends losing streak, beats Seahawks 5-3 in midweek matchup
• GoPack.com — Pack advances to third-straight NCAA Sweet 16 with 79-67 win over South Florida
• GoPack.com — Pack set to wrap up campaign at 2021 NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 gets back on track with road win at UNCW
Tweets Of The Day
Wolfpack Club members, take advantage of 2x priority points on Day of Giving.— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) March 24, 2021
Join us in #GivingPack and donate to Preserve The Pack or the ImPack Program to receive the bonus priority points.
Link | https://t.co/UzUCeO1F9W pic.twitter.com/rUdNmeoEz0
Not one.. Not two.. Make it three-straight Sweet Sixteen appearances for @PackWomensBball, which ties the program record.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 23, 2021
Read more on NC State's 79-67 second-round win over South Florida in the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. ⬇️
🔗 https://t.co/dvrfDzX25y pic.twitter.com/aqGiiGJHDg
Wes Moore says he does not know when Kayla Jones might be back. It's a patellar tendon injury. They'll monitor the pain and she how she feels moving forward.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 23, 2021
Box score from the Pack's win over South Florida: pic.twitter.com/tn8l5AzaZe— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 23, 2021
NC State’s Kevin Keatts and his staff completed a virtual meeting with Hampton transfer Davion Warren last night, he told @Stockrisers. 21.5 point per game scorer shot 45% from the field.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 23, 2021
Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, amongst those also in the mix.
Gov. Cooper says 50% capacity for sports arenas includes high schools.— Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) March 23, 2021
BALL GAME!— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 24, 2021
Murr makes the running catch on a ball to shallow right field to give us the road win! pic.twitter.com/ApywCoGKWq
The Decision v2021— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 23, 2021
What's next for Hayden Hidlay? Find out on a brand new #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast ... coming out Wednesday at 2 PM. pic.twitter.com/q1VS7LKNQU
Oppo 🌮— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 23, 2021
Will Wilson went the other way for his first spring homer. pic.twitter.com/9H4mUgWj2f
NC State Commit Kennedy Noble Takes High Point at Phoenix Sectionals https://t.co/GQsANwis2B— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) March 24, 2021
Video Of The Day
