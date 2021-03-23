NC State's 2020-21 basketball season is still ongoing with a NIT quarterfinal game Thursday evening against Colorado State, but the Pack is also remaining active in finding potential transfer options for next season's roster. Considering the NCAA's ruling that this season won't count toward a winter athlete's four years of eligibility limit, the transfer portal is expected to be as active as ever this summer. It is also antiquated that the NCAA will allow a one-time transfer waiver for players, which will allow them to play right away rather than sit out a season. One name that has been removed from the equation in our initial look at publicly known transfer possibilities was Florida International's Antonio Daye, who narrowed down his options to four schools and did not list the Wolfpack. But six more have been added, including Hampton's Davion Warren, who reportedly had a virtual meeting with Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts. Here's are the updated names to know that NC State has reached out to already:

Murray State transfer guard Chico Carter Jr. (sophomore)

Carter is a sharp-shooting prospect. (McCabe Brown)

Justin Byerly tweeted out that NC State was among the long list of programs to have reached out to Carter since he entered the transfer portal. Others from the Power Five ranks on the list include Boston College, Georgia and South Carolina, and UAB and Weber State have reportedly offered. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder from Columbia, S.C., made a nice jump from freshman to sophomore season. After averaging 6.3 points in 18.1 minutes of action in 2019-20, Carter contributed 12.7 points per game in 24.1 minutes this past year. He also showed off a strong jump shot. Carter made 46 of 104 threes, or 44.2 percent, and in his career 84.0 percent free throw shooter.

Providence transfer forward Greg Gantt (sophomore)

NC State offered Gantt when he was a senior in high school. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

The list of high major programs to reach out to the Fayetteville, N.C., native includes Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, in addition to NC State, according to Jake Weingarten. Arkansas has reportedly offered. Gantt has also heard from South Florida and Wichita State, among others. The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 26 contest this past, including seven starts. Coming out of high school, Gantt (who attended Trinity Christian in Fayetteville) was a touted recruit that Rivals.com ranked as the No. 55 prospect in the 2019 class. NC State offered Gantt a scholarship when he was a prep standout but was not one of his top nine schools under consideration in the end.

Penn State transfer forward John Harrar (senior)

Harrar nearly averaged a double-double in 2020-21. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

A coaching change at Penn State has a pair of Nittany Lions on the transfer market with whom with NC State has been connected. Harrar averaged 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this past season and led the league in offensive boards (3.8). He shot 54.9 percent from the field and recorded five double-doubles in league play, three of which came against teams that were in the NCAA Tournament. That has led to numerous colleges to reach out, including (among others) NC State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee and Wake Forest. Harrar checks in at 6-foot-9, 240 pounds and is from Wallingford, Pa.

Penn State transfer guard Myreon Jones (junior)

Jones is one of the top scorers in the transfer portal. (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder from Birmingham, Ala., brings high-level scoring to the transfer portal. As a sophomore at Penn State, he averaged 13.3 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent on threes (56 of 139). This past season, Jones contributed 15.3 points a contest and connected on 60 of 152 from beyond the arc (39.5 percent). Jones scored in double figures in all but two of Penn State's 25 games, including 14 points in a win at Virginia Tech from the ACC and in all but one of the Nittany Lions' 20 Big Ten contests. Understandably, there has been a long list of schools to reach out to Jones, besides NC State. They include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Houston, LSU, Maryland, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Stanford, St. John's and Texas A&M, per Jake Weingarten.

Auburn transfer guard Justin Powell (freshman)

Freshman guard Justin Powell averaged 11.7 points per game in 10 contests for Auburn in 2020-21. (Chris TIlley)

Powell only played in 10 contests for Auburn this season due to injuries before the freshman decided to transfer. The 6-6, 205-pounder averaged 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Tigers. He was also a strong shooter. Powell shot 44.2 percent from three and 76.5 percent from the foul line in his freshman campaign in the SEC. Powell is a sought-after transfer. Along with NC State, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Baylor, Virginia, UConn and Louisville, among several others, have reached out with interest according to Jake Weingarten of StockRisers.com. Kentucky though could reputedly be a frontrunner for the native of Prospect, Ky. Powell told Weingarten he has talked with Tennessee and is expected to have a meeting with Syracuse, where his family is originally from.

VMI transfer guard Greg Parham (senior)

NC State is one of at least three ACC teams to have reached out to Parham. (Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports)

NC State is one of a few ACC schools to have reached out to the 6-foot-4, 176-pounder from Richmond, Va., after he had a breakout year in 2020-21. Parham averaged 18.4 points per game, nearly doubled his previous best of 9.4 as a junior, and added 4.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest. He shot 48.4 percent overall and 43.5 percent on threes (63 of 147). Parham played against both Virginia Tech and Penn State on the road this past year. He was hot against the Nittany Lions, making 7 of 10 shots from the field and 3 of 5 threes, for 21 points before fouling out in a 21-points loss. He scored 12 points in a seven-point defeat at Virginia Tech, but only made 5 of 16 shots and 1 of 7 threes. Clemson and Pittsburgh have also reached out to Parham, he told the Roanoke Times. Parham entered the portal partially because he is graduating in May and VMI does not have a graduate school.

The Citadel transfer guard Kaiden Rice (senior)

Senior guard Kaiden Rice averaged 17.6 points per game for The Citadel in 2020-21. (The Citadel athletics)

Rice started in 51 of his 55 appearances for The Citadel over the last two seasons.

The 6-7, 205-pounder averaged 17.6 points per game and scored in double figures in all 25 contests he played for the Bulldogs in 2020-21. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game during his senior campaign. Rice has also proven to be an effective shooter. Over four seasons, he's shot 34.5 percent from beyond the arc and 78.8 from the charity stripe. He's made at least 70 three-pointers in each of the last three years, and was on pace to make 100-plus in 2020-21 had he played the full allotment of games (made 92 of 264 in 25 contests, all starts). NC State, USC, Arizona and Butler have all reached out to the 6-foot-7, 205-pound native of Columbia, S.C., according to 336 Edits.

Hampton transfer guard Davion Warren (senior)