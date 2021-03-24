This past weekend for three-star defensive end Nick Campbell from Minneola (Fla.) Lake Minneola High started with Campbell joining his parents in Salisbury, N.C., to watch his older brother Christian Campebell play linebacker for Catawba.

Catawba came up short, 28-21, to visiting Newberry on a last-second TD, but the older Campbell played well: four tackles and assisting on a sack.

“He balled out,” a proud Nick Campbell noted.

When the game was over, Campbell and his parents went to Raleigh for a self-guided tour of NC State, one of the favorites for the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder in his recruitment.

“We really can’t do that much, just because of corona and the dead period, but I saw what I could, and I loved it,” Campbell stated.