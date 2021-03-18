Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, March 18.

Penn State transfer Myreon Jones tells @Stockrisers he’s heard from Nebraska, Ole Miss, Georgia, Texas A&M, Stanford, Alabama, Houston, Maryland, Auburn, USC, LSU, TCU, Arkansas, St. John’s, NC State, SCAR, Detroit, and UCF. Averaged 15.3 points on 39.7% shooting this year.

Penn State transfer John Harrar has heard from Maryland, Miami, Providence, Rutgers, Wake Forest, Tennessee, NC State, Louisville, Michigan State, Xavier, Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and others, @AscensionSport1 told @Stockrisers . Averaged 8.8 points and 8.8 boards PG.

Odds to win the Women's NCAA Tournament (BetOnline): Stanford +160 UConn +250 South Carolina +600 Baylor +750 Maryland +900 NC State +1600 Louisville +2200 Arizona +2500 Texas A&M +2800 Indiana/UCLA +3300 Arkansas/Oregon/Tennessee/Georgia +5000 Gonzaga/Kentucky/Rutgers +6600

⭐️ 𝗔𝗣 𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗦 ⭐️ 🔴 Dana Evans, First Team 🐺 Elissa Cunane, Second Team 🐺 Jakia Brown-Turner, Honorable Mention 🦃 Aisha Sheppard, Honorable Mention #ACCWBB pic.twitter.com/sNwboY5w23

🔥 @acekonig dropped 20 PTS in Elfic Fribourg's historic night ! For the first time ever, the 🇨🇭 team will be in the #EuroCupWomen Quarter-Finals. pic.twitter.com/PKi8LJ7tcX

No Alons either. NC State going 'all in' on the other 4 relays.

