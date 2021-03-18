 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 18
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 18

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, March 18.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball Elissa Cunane
Elissa Cunane continues to pile up All-American honors. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: NCAA Women’s Tournament preview with Debbie Antonelli

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 25 presented by JFQ Lending

• The Wolfpacker — A Davidson-NC State meeting in 1947 carried historic significance

• The Wolfpacker — NC State head coach Kevin Keatts sees NIT as an opportunity for growth

• The Wolfpacker — Picking every game of the NIT bracket

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts ahead of NIT

• The Wolfpacker — How high can NC State Wolfpack wrestling finish at the NCAA Championships

• Raleigh News & Observer — Two weeks in Texas: NC State’s trip to the NIT is a wager on its future

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State men’s basketball team excited to still be playing basketball

• Technician — Path to Final Four for Wolfpack women’s basketball begins with NC A&T Sunday

• Technician — NC State softball ready for blitz of Cavaliers in season’s first road trip

• Technician — How the last four women’s soccer games shake out

• GoPack.com — Pack opens NIT Thursday against Davidson

• GoPack.com — 2021 NCAA Championships: Day 1 @Packwrestle preview

• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane named AP second team All-American, Brown-Turner earns honorable mention

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}