The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 18
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, March 18.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: NCAA Women’s Tournament preview with Debbie Antonelli
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 25 presented by JFQ Lending
• The Wolfpacker — A Davidson-NC State meeting in 1947 carried historic significance
• The Wolfpacker — NC State head coach Kevin Keatts sees NIT as an opportunity for growth
• The Wolfpacker — Picking every game of the NIT bracket
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts ahead of NIT
• The Wolfpacker — How high can NC State Wolfpack wrestling finish at the NCAA Championships
• Raleigh News & Observer — Two weeks in Texas: NC State’s trip to the NIT is a wager on its future
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State men’s basketball team excited to still be playing basketball
• Technician — Path to Final Four for Wolfpack women’s basketball begins with NC A&T Sunday
• Technician — NC State softball ready for blitz of Cavaliers in season’s first road trip
• Technician — How the last four women’s soccer games shake out
• GoPack.com — Pack opens NIT Thursday against Davidson
• GoPack.com — 2021 NCAA Championships: Day 1 @Packwrestle preview
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane named AP second team All-American, Brown-Turner earns honorable mention
Tweets Of The Day
Prep work in Texas 💪🏀 pic.twitter.com/Q5osiACdL6— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 17, 2021
Penn State transfer Myreon Jones tells @Stockrisers he’s heard from Nebraska, Ole Miss, Georgia, Texas A&M, Stanford, Alabama, Houston, Maryland, Auburn, USC, LSU, TCU, Arkansas, St. John’s, NC State, SCAR, Detroit, and UCF.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 17, 2021
Averaged 15.3 points on 39.7% shooting this year.
Penn State transfer John Harrar has heard from Maryland, Miami, Providence, Rutgers, Wake Forest, Tennessee, NC State, Louisville, Michigan State, Xavier, Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and others, @AscensionSport1 told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 17, 2021
Averaged 8.8 points and 8.8 boards PG.
Odds to win the Women's NCAA Tournament (BetOnline):— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 17, 2021
Stanford +160
UConn +250
South Carolina +600
Baylor +750
Maryland +900
NC State +1600
Louisville +2200
Arizona +2500
Texas A&M +2800
Indiana/UCLA +3300
Arkansas/Oregon/Tennessee/Georgia +5000
Gonzaga/Kentucky/Rutgers +6600
⭐️ 𝗔𝗣 𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗦 ⭐️— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 17, 2021
🔴 Dana Evans, First Team
🐺 Elissa Cunane, Second Team
🐺 Jakia Brown-Turner, Honorable Mention
🦃 Aisha Sheppard, Honorable Mention#ACCWBB pic.twitter.com/sNwboY5w23
🔥 @acekonig dropped 20 PTS in Elfic Fribourg's historic night !— EuroCup Women (@EuroCupWomen) March 17, 2021
For the first time ever, the 🇨🇭 team will be in the #EuroCupWomen Quarter-Finals. pic.twitter.com/PKi8LJ7tcX
No Alons either.— Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) March 17, 2021
NC State going 'all in' on the other 4 relays.
NC State Parts Ways With Head Dive Coach Yahya Radman https://t.co/d2xCb7oQjh— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) March 17, 2021
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook