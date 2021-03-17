The 82nd National Invitation Tournament (NIT) begins Wednesday night with a 7 p.m. matchup between Toledo and Richmond.

Last season was the first since the inaugural tournament in 1938 that the NIT was not played. Like the 2020 NCAA Tournament and several concluding rounds of various conference tournaments last March, the NIT was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the tournament returns this March, it will still break several traditional norms.

For the first time in NIT history, the championship game will not be played in New York City. The “final four” of the NIT is typically played in Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan, but the entirety of this tournament will be contested in select venues in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

The 2021 NIT field was condensed to 16 teams as opposed to its traditional 32-team format in the modern era of the tournament. There will also be a third-place game this season, which will mark the first in the tournament's history since 2003.

Here are The Wolfpacker’s picks for the entire NIT bracket: