Here is the video of Keatts from Wednesday:

The Pack (13-10, 9-8 ACC) is scheduled to face Davidson (13-8, 7-4 A-10) Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Wednesday ahead of the 2021 NIT.

