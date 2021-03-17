WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts ahead of NIT
NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Wednesday ahead of the 2021 NIT.
The Pack (13-10, 9-8 ACC) is scheduled to face Davidson (13-8, 7-4 A-10) Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.
Here is the video of Keatts from Wednesday:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
