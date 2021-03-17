 WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts ahead of NIT
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-17 11:54:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts ahead of NIT

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Wednesday ahead of the 2021 NIT.

The Pack (13-10, 9-8 ACC) is scheduled to face Davidson (13-8, 7-4 A-10) Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Here is the video of Keatts from Wednesday:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State has won six of its last nine games including the last five of the regular season entering the postseason. (Andrew Dye, ACC Basketball)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}