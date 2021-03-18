Host Justin H. Williams is joined by nationally-recognized college basketball commentator, broadcaster and former NC State player Debbie Antonelli to bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Bracket outlook for the NC State women's basketball team, which earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

-How far do they have NC State going in their brackets.

-Should Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore be named the Naismith National Coach of the Year?

-AND much more!

