Great read by @BruceFeldmanCFB on @BigIck79 for @TheAthletic ... was at the game Dave Doeren referenced to in high school and Doeren was not lying about that hit Ickey laid out. His downfield block vs. Miami was one of the plays of the year for NC State.https://t.co/qzeHvIbp1m pic.twitter.com/FeHQLZfCJw