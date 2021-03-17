The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 17
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, March 17.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Five players to watch this spring for NC State football
• The Wolfpacker — Can Wolfpack women’s swimming finish on podium at NCAA meet?
• The Wolfpacker — NC State updated class of 2022 hot board: Running backs
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: Women earn No. 1 seed, men to the NIT
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC commissioner Jim Phillips knows basketball isn’t the answer to the revenue problem
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women land in Texas, ready for the unexpected
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State runs away with CCU’s Hackler Championship; individual title determined later
• Technician — Men’s basketball set to face off against Davidson in first round of NIT
• Technician — Hidlay brothers take No. 2 seeds among nine wrestlers in NCAA championships
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s tennis dominates Presbyterian in midweek match
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s golf plays well on final day, finishes 14th in South Carolina
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s golf take home title in Myrtle Beach
• GoPack.com — Wes Moore named a finalist for 2021 Naismith Coach of the Year
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle 2021 NCAA Championships notebook
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack women to conclude season at 2021 NCAA championships
Tweets Of The Day
San Antonio, the Pack (and our face shields) is HERE. pic.twitter.com/yPCDZpXv7O— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 16, 2021
Great read by @BruceFeldmanCFB on @BigIck79 for @TheAthletic ... was at the game Dave Doeren referenced to in high school and Doeren was not lying about that hit Ickey laid out. His downfield block vs. Miami was one of the plays of the year for NC State.https://t.co/qzeHvIbp1m pic.twitter.com/FeHQLZfCJw— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 16, 2021
The big guys are athletes too! @PackFootball OL Ikem Ekwonu All-ACC both OG & OT, very successful HS athletic background.— Tracking Football (@TrckFootball) March 16, 2021
285lb Wrestling State Champ
153’00 Discus State Runner-up
49’09 Shot Put State Qualifier
3.8 PAI (exceeds NFL Draft avg)https://t.co/6AvYDuUNuO
1 out of every 10 Americans is living with a #RareDisease. To help @UpliftingAth tackle #RareDiseases will you join my Reps For Rare Diseases team for the upcoming @PackFootball Pro Day? #WeTackleRare #Rareis https://t.co/wBZ6uiKyK1— Alim McNeill (@AlimMcneill) March 16, 2021
Beyond blessed 🙏🏾 to receive an offer from North Carolina state University 🐺 @jokerphillips #Wolfpack pic.twitter.com/NLVagI3nC2— 🎱 (@Big8DMoore) March 17, 2021
Former Colts' QB Jacoby Brissett has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021
Per the #WNBA transactions page, former @PackWomensBball guard Aislinn Konig has signed a training camp contract with the Washington Mystics. The MVP of the 2020 ACC tournament, Ace recently won a championship in Switzerland. #ACCWbb— Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) March 16, 2021
That's a team win for the Wolfpack!— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) March 16, 2021
NC State takes the General Hackler Championship with an 852 (-12). pic.twitter.com/uTWD60krhF
NC State Adds Another Top Sprinter for 2022 – Quintin McCarty of Colorado https://t.co/g5LnxFjYdO— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) March 16, 2021
Every Wolfpack Club membership includes a subscription to @TheWolfpacker Magazine. The latest issue is out now. pic.twitter.com/XBnnZbfqcU— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) March 16, 2021
Video Of The Day
Confidence is key for @PackWomensBball 🐺🏆 pic.twitter.com/PhZk7bWyPc— ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 16, 2021
