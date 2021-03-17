 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 17
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-17 08:00:32 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 17

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, March 17.



NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu
Ikem Ekwonu (79) was the subject of big feature in The Athletic. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Five players to watch this spring for NC State football

• The Wolfpacker — Can Wolfpack women’s swimming finish on podium at NCAA meet?

• The Wolfpacker — NC State updated class of 2022 hot board: Running backs

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: Women earn No. 1 seed, men to the NIT

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC commissioner Jim Phillips knows basketball isn’t the answer to the revenue problem

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women land in Texas, ready for the unexpected

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State runs away with CCU’s Hackler Championship; individual title determined later

• Technician — Men’s basketball set to face off against Davidson in first round of NIT

• Technician — Hidlay brothers take No. 2 seeds among nine wrestlers in NCAA championships

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s tennis dominates Presbyterian in midweek match

• Technician — Wolfpack women’s golf plays well on final day, finishes 14th in South Carolina

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s golf take home title in Myrtle Beach

• GoPack.com — Wes Moore named a finalist for 2021 Naismith Coach of the Year

• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle 2021 NCAA Championships notebook

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack women to conclude season at 2021 NCAA championships

• GoPack.com — Pack wins General Hackler Championship

