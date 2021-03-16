Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Bracket outlook for the NC State women's basketball team, which earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

-The Wolfpack men accept a bid to the NIT and will play Davidson Thursday at 7 p.m.

-Regular-season, ACC Tournament recaps.

-AND much more!

