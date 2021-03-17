Battle certainly got his experience a season ago, starting all 12 games at right corner during his redshirt freshman season. The former four-star product of Rocky Mount (N.C.) High finished the year with 36 tackles, including a sack, and had an interception and team-high 10 pass breakups. His 11 passes defended was seventh most in the ACC.

The reason why Battle is on the list? The expectation is that the 6-foot-2, 183-pounder will go the next level in his development.

According to grades provided by Pro Football Focus (PFF), Battle was a steady performer in 2020. His game scores did not tend to deviate, especially once he got some experience. He had scores all below 60.0 in his first three games, and then in five of the next eight was above 60.0. His best score of the year came when he graded out at 68.3 in a 15-14 win over one-loss Liberty.

The bet here is that Battle makes a move from being a promising rookie to a more reliable corner.