NC State has signed only one running back in the past two classes, so the position is likely to be a priority in 2022.

Here are prospects who have been offered by the Wolfpack and have not released favorite lists that excludes the Wolfpack. It is an update of the original board released on Jan. 17.

Changes:

• Dropped four-star running back Nicholas Singleton from Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin High after Singleton released a top nine that does not include the Wolfpack.

• Added three-star speedster Dylan Sampson from Geismer (La.) Dutchtown High, a recent offer.