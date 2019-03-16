The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 16
Headlines
Tweets of the day
The school I end up picking I will stay there all 4 years I’m a man of my word— Mohamed Kaba (@mo_kaba3) March 16, 2019
NET just updated. Here are some numbers of Bubble Teams:— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 16, 2019
St. John’s fans not fans of the NET.
NC State (34)
Clemson (35)
Texas (38)
Furman (42)
Belmont (47)
TCU (51)
Creighton (52)
Indiana (53)
Temple (54)
Ohio St (55)
UNCG (59)
Alabama (61)
Arizona State (63)
St. John’s (72)
A few #NCState seeds for the NCAA Wrestling Championships were lower than expected. But I still can’t figure out how Hayden Hidlay ended up with the 5.— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) March 15, 2019
That and more bracket thoughts: https://t.co/QqgXZOBrhj pic.twitter.com/JkfTcSgxqr
She’s brought her A game tonight. pic.twitter.com/8nZlA8DvlY— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 15, 2019
4-star 2019 SF Christian Brown @cb_kid has committed to Georgia.— Dan McDonald (@DMcDonaldRivals) March 15, 2019
Video of the day
