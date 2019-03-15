The Wolfpacker podcast: Post ACC Tournament reflections
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal reflect on NC State's quarterfinal exit at the hands of Virginia and the pluses and minuses emerging from the week in Charlotte. Then we dive into a deep bracketology discussion over NC State's tournament chances.
If you can't use the player above, click here to listen.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook