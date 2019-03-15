Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 13:08:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NC State bracketology: Comparing the bubble teams

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Thqxwmt1nrhowdqmuw5h
Fifth-year senior forward Torin Dorn and the Pack hope to hear their name called Sunday.
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

As of March 14, according to bracketmatrix.com NC State was listed on 93 of 119 mock brackets for the NCAA Tournament with an average seeding of 10.82. The average was good enough to keep NC State out of the "last four in" group and have it in the "last four byes" collection. However, it should be noted only Arizona State (92), Florida (82) and Indiana (65) were listed on fewer brackets than NC State.

The website barttorvic.com has a nice tool that compares similar profiles and shows that teams with similar results as NC State, with one exception, have made the field in recent years with an average seeding of 9.3.


Xypvoghjjhhhpsc1x4if
barttovic.com

The last four byes according to bracketmatrix.com were TCU, St. John's, NC State and Arizona State. The last four in consisted of Florida, Temple, Indiana and Ohio State. The first four out were Texas, Creighton, Clemson and Belmont, with the next four being Georgetown, UNC Greensboro, Toledo and Alabama.

Of those teams, only Arizona State, Florida, Temple and Alabama are still playing.

We break down each of their team sheets, making the executive decision to drop Toledo and Georgetown, despite the latter's impressive 11-11 record in quad one/quad two (Q1/Q2) games, and added Xavier, Furman and Lipscomb.

The Computer Models

There are six models used by the NCAA on the team sheet, headlined by the newly established NET rankings. Also included are the results-oriented metrics computed by Kevin Pauga's KPI and ESPN's Strength of Record (SOR), and three predictive calculations done by ESPN's BPI, Ken Pomeroy and Jeff Sagarin.

Our chart's space limitations did not allow us to include Sagarin, but it should be noted that NC State has the highest Sagarin rating at 24. The next highest was Clemson at 28.

Table Name
Team NET KPI SOR BPI KenPom

Florida

32

54

52

31

28

NC State

33

65

29

27

32

Clemson

35

52

42

29

30

Texas

37

36

57

32

29

Furman

42

81

55

56

54

Belmont

46

60

41

45

53

Lipscomb

48

76

59

53

52

TCU

50

39

46

50

48

Temple

51

35

38

66

67

Creighton

52

44

62

44

50

Indiana

53

55

44

43

42

Ohio State

55

48

39

40

45

Alabama

58

46

56

61

60

UNCG

60

58

32

77

80

Arizona St.

63

33

50

59

61

Xavier

70

49

65

74

65

St. John's

72

40

54

69

79

As you can see NC State does exceedingly well in these metrics. It has the highest SOR, BPI and Sagarin mark, and it has the second highest NET and fourth highest KenPom. Only in the KPI does it fall short, checking in 14 out of 17 teams listed.

In totality however, under this hypothetical that eight spots are going among these 17 teams, NC State is more than safe on the metrics.

The Record

The team sheets shows a team's overall record and then separates out Division I only record, which is what we use here in the chart below. It also has four quadrants, with quad ones and twos considered high quality, and quad threes and fours not (or better known as bad losses).

They also note road record on the team sheet and the average rankings in the NET of wins and losses.

Win-Losses
Team Overall record Q1/Q2 (Q1 wins) Q3/Q4 Road record Average NET win/loss

Florida

18-14

7-12 (3)

11-2

5-6

120/32

NC State

22-11

9-9 (3)

13-2

4-6

184/36

Clemson

19-13

7-13 (1)

12-0

4-6

144/30

Texas

16-16

9-15 (5)

7-1

2-8

94/46

Furman

22-7

4-6 (1)

18-1

11-4

227/56

Belmont

25-5

5-3 (2)

20-2

12-3

234/107

Lipscomb

23-7

3-6 (2)

20-1

11-4

236/71

TCU

20-13

10-13 (3)

10-0

3-7

116/37

Temple

23-8

8-7 (2)

15-1

8-5

150/46

Creighton

17-14

9-14 (3)

8-0

4-7

113/49

Indiana

17-15

8-15 (6)

9-0

3-9

129/42

Ohio State

19-13

9-12 (4)

10-1

5-7

129/39

Alabama

18-14

10-12 (3)

8-2

4-8

112/45

UNCG

26-6

2-8 (2)

22-0

11-4

217/17

Arizona St.

22-9

11-5 (3)

11-4

6-5

127/110

Xavier

18-14

9-12 (4)

9-2

4-7

122/55

St. John's

21-12

10-10 (5)

11-2

4-7

144/62

The results are more mixed here for NC State, but the committee has hinted it will focus on quad one and quad two results, and there the Wolfpack is good. Only four teams had more wins than NC State’s nine. Of the teams with at least nine or more Q1/Q2 victories, NC State is one of just three with a .500 record or better, joining Arizona State and St. John’s. And NC State has better computer numbers than those two.

In terms of road records, NC State is below .500 and only has four wins, but that’s not out of the norm. The mid-majors of Furman, Belmont, Lipscomb and UNCG piled up good road records during conference action, but among the others Temple (8-5) and Arizona State (6-5) shine. The rest are below .500 and only two had more than four wins — Florida and Ohio State with five a piece. More importantly for NC State, is does not have a negative outlier here like Texas (2-8) or Indiana (3-9), for example.

In terms of bad losses, NC State has two, along with five other bubble teams. A sixth, Arizona State, has four. That number alone has probably kept the Sun Devils on the bubble. The rest of the field had none or just one. That said, when you factor in the average NET ranking of NC State’s losses, the Pack more than holds up. Only three teams — Florida (32), Clemson (30) and UNCG (17) — had a better average. UNCG also only played eight games against teams ranked in the top 100 of the NET. NC State played 15.

The Pack’s most worrisome number next to its two Q3 losses is a low average NET win of 184. Only the four mid-majors which feaster on softer conference schedules had a lower average. We also did not include marquee wins in our evaluation, and that is a significant factor in deliberations.

However, if the committee mostly focuses on Q1/Q2 performances, then the Pack’s case is good here, especially coupled with the computer rankings and the NET.

Schedule

The team sheets shows the strength of schedule based on the output provided by the previously used RPI formula. Not included on the team sheet but listed on the "Nitty Gritty" sheet is the average opponent NET ranking. Whether or not that is used by the Selection Committee is questionable since it is not on the team sheet, but we provided below just in case.

Schedule
Team Overall SOS Non-conference SOS Average Opponent NET (Rank)

Florida

42

135

81 (10)

NC State

171

353

134 (84)

Clemson

33

115

98 (43)

Texas

5

16

70 (4)

Furman

188

268

186 (195)

Belmont

196

75

213 (253)

Lipscomb

213

62

197 (218)

TCU

35

110

85 (15)

Temple

78

218

123 (69)

Creighton

14

33

84 (13)

Indiana

52

212

88 (22)

Ohio State

56

171

93 (36)

Alabama

22

42

82 (12)

UNCG

104

124

179 (177)

Arizona State

69

46

122 (67)

Xavier

51

165

93 (36)

St. John's

67

216

114 (60)

Avert your eyes NC State fans because the numbers are simply not pretty. The one good news is that by playing Clemson and Virginia on a neutral court in the ACC Tournament the Pack’s overall strength of schedule (SOS) took a nice jump to No. 171. It is still lower than all but three of the mid-majors, and even one mid-major, UNC Greensboro, had a better SOS at No. 104.

Of course this is primarily due to a non-conference SOS that ranked last in the country.

Some of the other bubble teams have bad non-conference SOS as well. Indiana (212), St. John’s (216), Temple (218) and Furman (268) are all very bad. How much does the NCAA differentiate between those and NC State’s, for instance, is unknown. Odds are that the committee could lump all the bad schedules together and conceding after a certain point the schedules are cupcake loaded.

For instance, St. John’s played Duke (No. 3), VCU (No. 31), Bowling Green (No. 114), Georgia Tech (No. 122), Princeton (No. 188), California (No. 229), Sacred Heart (No. 241), St. Francis (No. 255), Loyola Maryland (No. 281), Wagner (No. 300), Mount St. Mary’s (No. 319) and Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 352).

NC State had Wisconsin (No. 16), Auburn (No. 17), Penn State (No. 47), Vanderbilt (No. 155), Mercer (No. 216), Loyola Maryland (No. 281), Western Carolina (No. 295), Saint Peter’s (No. 317), Mount St. Mary’s (No. 319), Maine (No. 335), USC Upstate (No. 344), UNC Asheville (No. 350) and Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 352).

On the surface, St. John’s non-conference SOS is demonstrably better by a margin of 137 spots in the ratings. But a deeper examination shows somewhat similar schedules with the exception of St. John’s collected more teams in the 200s whereas NC State piled up squads in the 300s. How deep the committee looks at it and weighs all that is unknown.

But the bottom line remains the same — strength of schedule is a thorn in NC State’s side.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}