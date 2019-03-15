157-pound redshirt sophomore Hayden Hidlay, a returning NCAA finalist, enters the national championships as the Wolfpack's highest seed, at No. 5. NC State media relations

The brackets for the NCAA Wrestling Championships were released Wednesday night. NC State, which swept the ACC regular-season and tournament championships for the first since 2004, is tied for second nationally with nine entrants at Nationals, held March 21-23 in Pittsburgh. The brackets, made up of 33 wrestlers at each weight, can be viewed in their entirety here, but we'll go in-depth on the draws, seeds and more involving the Wolfpack's nine below:

Most Controversial Seed

Let's start with the controversy. Several Wolfpack wrestlers were seeded a bit lower than expected, but redshirt sophomore 157-pounder Hayden Hidlay, an NCAA finalist last year, drawing the five seed really sticks out. Hidlay lost two of his first seven matches this year, but has won all 15 since. Those two defeats gave him three in the two years of his college career — and the guys seeded second through fourth have combined for 14 losses just this year. Hidlay beat one of those three by major decision in the NCAA semifinals last season. Furthermore, a look at each wrestler seeded second through fifth, behind defending two-time national champion Jason Nolf of Penn State, their record and who they lost to this season: 2 seed Tyler Berger, Nebraska: 24-3, lost to 1 seed twice and 19 seed 3 seed Ryan Deakin, Northwestern: 29-4, lost to 1 seed, 2 seed, 4 seed, 10 seed 4 seed Alec Pantaleo, Michigan: 18-7, lost to 1 seed twice, 3 seed, 9 seed at 157; 15 seed at 149; and three wrestlers who did not qualify for NCAAs (granted, all three were big-time recruits who are redshirting this year) 5 seed Hayden Hidlay, NC State: 20-2, lost to 2 seed and 7 seed. While everybody seeded above Hidlay competes in the Big Ten, Nolf took first at this weekend's conference tournament, while Berger was second, Deakin was fifth and Pantaleo third (by way of a 10-4 win over Deakin). Hidlay won the ACC title over 12 seed Taleb Rahmani of Pitt.

Seeds, bracket analysis for all NC State wrestlers

125-pound fifth-year senior Sean Fausz (11-2 record, 15 seed) Fausz first faces 18 seed Devin Schroder of Purdue (19-11), who he beat 7-1 in a December dual. However, the 15 seed means that if Fausz wins his first match, he's likely to take on the second seed in round two, Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccininni. While Piccininni is 30-0 this year, he lost to Fausz in a dual last season, 9-5.

There may be no better time for Fausz, who is huge for the weight class, to wrestle somebody of Piccinnini's caliber than in the second round Thursday night, the first night of competition and before the weight cut really takes its toll. Though Fausz beat him last year, it would still qualify as a huge upset nationally. It would also allow Fausz to "take" the two seed, meaning he couldn't see someone seeded higher than seventh until the semifinals.

133-pound redshirt sophomore Tariq Wilson placed third at NCAAs last year and enters nationals as the 11 seed this season. NC State athletics

133-pound redshirt sophomore Tariq Wilson (14-3 record, 11 seed) Wilson's 11 seed might make fans do a double-take, considering he placed third nationally last year (after placing fourth in the ACC two weeks prior, welcome to the craziness that is the college wrestling postseason). However, 133 is just a loaded weight class, and perhaps one of the most wide-open ones in the country. There could be double-digit wrestlers with a chance to win NCAAs at 133. From the 11 seed line, Wilson draws 22nd-seeded Noah Gosner of Campbell (20-8) round one. If he wins that, he's likely to face sixth-seeded Ethan Lizak of Minnesota (28-5), a two-time All-American and former NCAA finalist at 125 who is now a fifth-year senior in his first year at 133. It's no easy draw, but last year Wilson's magical run included wins over wrestlers seeded third, fourth and fifth, while he took the one seed and eventual national to overtime before losing a wild one. 141-pound fifth-year senior Jamel Morris (22-3, 14 seed) Morris stepped into the starting lineup for twin brother Jamal in mid-January and has since gone 7-0 in his first opportunity as a full-time starter. The former 125-pounder earned the No. 1 seed at last weekend's ACC Championships and won the gold medal in a league that featured five NCAA qualifiers. He draws the 14 seed, but is significantly higher than the ACC's other four NCAA qualifiers, who are all seeded between 21-26. Round one pits Morris against Old Dominion's 19th-seeded Sa'Derian Perry (23-8), who lost earlier this year to twin Jamal Morris, 6-2. Jamel will try to duplicate his brother's success in the opening round of NCAAs, to likely give him a shot at No. 3 seed Nick Lee of Penn State (27-2). 149-pound fifth-year senior Justin Oliver (18-5, 9 seed) 2019 will mark the third time Oliver has been the nine seed at the NCAA Championships.