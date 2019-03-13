Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 07:38:04 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 13

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State bracketology update: Breaking down the metrics

• The Wolfpacker — Legendary Everett Case won his final ACC Tournament title 60 years ago

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball reinstates Eric Lockett

• The Wolfpacker — Around the diamond: Historic start for the Wolfpack

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson

• Raleigh News & Observer — The 32-year itch: NC State and the wait for another title

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Eric Lockett reinstated to basketball team

• Raleigh News & Observer — Who’s going to win every ACC tournament game? Trust these picks at your own risk.

• Durham News-Herald — ACC coaches still navigating new NET world

• Winston-Salem Journal — N.C. State in the ACC Tournament game between the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds? It'll be Wind Back Wednesday in Charlotte.

• Fayetteville Observer — Pack hopes to boost NCAA hopes with win over Clemson

• Technician — NC State faces Tigers on Wednesday to begin ACC Tournament

• Technician — Eric Lockett reinstated to the men’s basketball team

• Technician — Softball downs Charleston Southern, wins fourth straight

• Technician — Wolfpack comes back in late innings, beats UNC-Charlotte

• Technician — McDonough gets first crack at leadoff spot

• GoPack.com — Pack Finishes in Seventh Place at Bandon Dunes Championship

• GoPack.com — Pack Opens ACC Tournament Wednesday against Clemson

• GoPack.com — Join Wolfpack Women’s Basketball for NCAA Selection Show

• GoPack.com — No. 2 #Pack9 Rallies for 6-5 Win at Charlotte to Remain Undefeated

• GoPack.com — Personal #STATEment: Mackenzie Morgan


Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}