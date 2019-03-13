The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 13
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State bracketology update: Breaking down the metrics
• The Wolfpacker — Legendary Everett Case won his final ACC Tournament title 60 years ago
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball reinstates Eric Lockett
• The Wolfpacker — Around the diamond: Historic start for the Wolfpack
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson
• Raleigh News & Observer — The 32-year itch: NC State and the wait for another title
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Eric Lockett reinstated to basketball team
• Raleigh News & Observer — Who’s going to win every ACC tournament game? Trust these picks at your own risk.
• Durham News-Herald — ACC coaches still navigating new NET world
• Winston-Salem Journal — N.C. State in the ACC Tournament game between the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds? It'll be Wind Back Wednesday in Charlotte.
• Fayetteville Observer — Pack hopes to boost NCAA hopes with win over Clemson
• Technician — NC State faces Tigers on Wednesday to begin ACC Tournament
• Technician — Eric Lockett reinstated to the men’s basketball team
• Technician — Softball downs Charleston Southern, wins fourth straight
• Technician — Wolfpack comes back in late innings, beats UNC-Charlotte
• Technician — McDonough gets first crack at leadoff spot
• GoPack.com — Pack Finishes in Seventh Place at Bandon Dunes Championship
• GoPack.com — Pack Opens ACC Tournament Wednesday against Clemson
• GoPack.com — Join Wolfpack Women’s Basketball for NCAA Selection Show
• GoPack.com — No. 2 #Pack9 Rallies for 6-5 Win at Charlotte to Remain Undefeated
• GoPack.com — Personal #STATEment: Mackenzie Morgan
