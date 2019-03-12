NC State fifth-year senior wing Eric Lockett has been reinstated to the basketball team a day ahead of its ACC Tournament game Wednesday against Clemson. Lockett is not expected to play.

“The campus review of Eric Lockett’s case is complete and no disciplinary actions will be taken,” the university said in a statement. “With both the legal and campus reviews concluded, and based on information available to us at current time, Eric has been reinstated to the NC State men’s basketball program.”

Lockett was arrested Feb. 13 on assault charges stemming from an alleged incident with his ex-girlfriend Saskia Guilbaud at Lockett's apartment in Raleigh. He was suspended indefinitely and missed the final seven games of the regular season.

The charges were dropped March 1 after video evidence reportedly supported Lockett's case, and Guilbaud, who lives in Florida, chose not to proceed.

Lockett was averaging 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while playing 16.9 minutes per contest. He is a grad transfer that arrived in Raleigh after playing for Florida International last year.

