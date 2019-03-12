Here are some notes from NC State baseball's terrific start:

NC State, Nationally Speaking

The Pack is 15-0, including 3-0 in the ACC after sweeping Pitt at home over the weekend. It is the best start in school history, eclipsing the 12-0 beginning to the 1992 campaign, which is ironically the last time NC State won an ACC title in baseball. The only other remaining unbeaten squad nationally is Arizona State (also 15-0).

This year’s team has shown incredible resiliency, as evidenced last Wednesday when it rallied from an 8-1 deficit to beat North Carolina Central in Durham in extra innings, 11-10. NC State has trailed at one point in eight of its games, registered two walk-off wins and been victorious in three extra-inning games, including 7-6 at No. 19 Coastal Carolina.

Despite the unprecedented start, opinions remain mixed on the Wolfpack in the latest national polls:

• Collegiate Baseball — 2nd

• USA Today Coaches — 12th

• Perfect Game — 17th

• National College Baseball Writers’ Association — 18th

• D1Baseball.com — 20th

• Baseball America — 21st

NC State, Statistically Speaking

Here is where NC State ranks nationally and in the ACC in various statistical categories through March 11:

• Winning percentage: 1.000 — 1st in ACC, tied for 1st in NCAA (out of 297 teams)

• Runs: 122 — 2nd in ACC, 21st in NCAA

• Runs per game: 8.1 — 1st in ACC, 22nd in NCAA

• Batting average: .292 — 1st in ACC, 46th in NCAA

• On-base percentage: .402 — 3rd in ACC, 35th in NCAA

• Hits: 159 — 3rd in ACC, 28th in NCAA

• Walks: 89 — 4th in ACC, 22nd in NCAA

• Slugging percentage: .471 — 1st in ACC, 22nd in NCAA

• Home runs: 16 — tied for 5th in ACC, 25th in NCAA

• Doubles: 39 — 1st in ACC, 5th in NCAA

• Stolen bases: 16 — 6th in ACC, 120th in NCAA

• Earned run average: 2.76 — 2nd in ACC, 18th in NCAA

• Walks and hits per inning allowed: 1.15 — 3rd in ACC, 18th in NCAA

• Hits allowed per nine innings: 7.26 —5th in the ACC, 40th in NCAA

• Strikeout-to-walk ratio: 2.96 — 5th in the ACC, 34th in NCAA

• Shutouts: 2 — 3rd in ACC, 16th in NCAA

• Fielding percentage: 0.984 — 2nd in ACC, 8th in NCAA

At The Plate

NC State entered this season knowing it had a potential potent heart of the order in senior first baseman Evan Edwards, junior shortstop Will Wilson and sophomore catcher Patrick Bailey. The three have lived up to the expectations — all are hitting at least .323 and have combined for nine of State's 16 home runs. They rank top three on the team in home runs, doubles, slugging percentage and runs batted in among those with at least 20 at-bats.

But the Pack has found depth in the lineup. Freshman outfielder Tyler McDonough has been a revelation, leading NC State with a .361 batting average and 22 hits. He is also second on the team with three stolen bases. Fellow freshman rookie Vojtech Mensik has locked down third base and is hitting .286 with a team-best five stolen bases.

Junior designated hitter Brad Debo is returning closer to his rookie form when he was a Freshman All-American and is currently hitting .283, while sophomore outfielder Terrell Tatum is starting to live up to his considerable potential. Tatum is batting .313 and has swiped a pair of bases.

What's also impressive are the hitters that are performing despite not being in the regular day lineup. Junior outfielder Lawson McArthur is 4 for 11 at the plate with two doubles and a homer that was a grand slam. Sophomore infielder/outfielder Devonte Brown is hitting 4 for 12 with a double and has stolen a base. Redshirt freshman outfielder Thayer Thomas, a stellar receiver on the football team, has hit 4 for 14 with two doubles and a homer.

On The Mound

Junior Jason Parker has emerged as the leader of the weekend rotation. The junior college transfer has allowed just 13 hits, four walks and two earned runs in 19.2 innings while striking out 16 batters in four starts that have spanned 19.1 innings. He owns a microscopic 0.93 ERA that ranks fourth in the ACC.

Sophomore Reid Johnston started the year in the bullpen but seems to have found his way back into the rotation, where he ended last season as the regular Friday starter. Johnston has a 1.35 ERA in five games, including a pair of starts, allowing only 11 hits while striking out 22 in a team-best 20.0 innings. Johnston though would probably like to cut down on his seven walks.

The backend of the bullpen has proven to be especially strong. Redshirt sophomore Dalton Feeney has a team-best three saves while giving up just one earned run in 12.0 innings. He's struck out 11 and has a 0.75 ERA. Feeney also leads the team in appearances with seven.

Junior Kent Klyman, a lefty, also has a save and a 2.45 ERA in six games. Another lefty that is rapidly emerging in the bullpen is sophomore Evan Justice, who has struck out 14 batters in 12.1 innings while allowing only 10 hits and three walks. Justice has a 1.46 ERA in six games.

What’s Next

It's a busy and significant week for NC State. They travel Tuesday night to play Charlotte (8-7) in the city's uptown BB&T Ballpark. Then Wednesday it will host George Mason (8-5) before bringing in Florida State for a huge early ACC showdown.

FSU (13-1 and 2-1 ACC) is the nation's top-ranked team in the Collegiate Baseball poll that has NC State rated No. 2. The 'Noles are also in the top 10 of all the other polls cited above except Perfect Game (12th).

