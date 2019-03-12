The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 12
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — Revisiting Clemson at NC State basketball from earlier this season
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Tight ends
• The Wolfpacker — NC State bracketology update: Sizing up the bubble
• Raleigh News & Observer — Is the Pack on the NCAA bubble? Depends on who you ask
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC after hours: For power programs, playing at 9 p.m. is the price of prominence
• Raleigh News & Observer — Clemson picks up blue chip offensive lineman to add to loaded class
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State gets ready for ACC Tournament
• Charlotte Observer — For N.C. State to make NCAA tournament, Wolfpack need final surprise from Torin Dorn
• Durham News-Herald — Unpredictable Pack still a hard team to figure
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC tournament: 10 things you need to know
• Technician — Pack softball exhibits strong pitching, goes 4-1 at Charleston Invitational
• GoPack.com — A Notable Start
• GoPack.com — Softball Wraps Up Road Swing Tuesday At Charleston Southern
• GoPack.com — Pack Arrives in Charlotte for ACC Tournament
• GoPack.com — Pack Moves Up Three Spots in Second Round of Bandon Dunes Championship
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Earns First Team All-ACC Tournament Honors
Tweets of the day
I am who I am today because of the choices I made yesterday! Becoming part of the Wolfpack family will be the best choice of your life! Where elite goals & dreams become reality. #1Pack1Goal #FinishtheHunt pic.twitter.com/creF1kN15y— Todd Goebbel (@CoachGoebbel) March 12, 2019
Debbie Antonelli on the call.https://t.co/kytm7JsWqz— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 11, 2019
Here's the latest from @AP_Top25! #ACCWBB pic.twitter.com/c9ap7pHeMC— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 11, 2019
Mr. Playmaker#NCTop80— Phenom_Exposure (@PhenomExposure) March 11, 2019
6’3 2022 Jaden Bradley
Cannon School (Concord, NC) pic.twitter.com/gCK7AKqsYd
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook