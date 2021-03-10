The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 10
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, March 10.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Game predictions: NC State vs. Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Devin Leary is excited to be back
• The Wolfpacker — Raina Perez joins the ranks of the Wolfpack’s Heroes of March
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State basketball 2021 ACC Tournament preview
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball recruits in action: Season wraps
• Raleigh News & Observer — Survive and advance II: Can the current NC State team repeat history?
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State spring camp begins with healthy starting QB
• Fayetteville Observer — North Carolina’s class of 2022 isn’t short on three-star talent
• Fayetteville Observer — All-conference, all-district high school basketball postseason awards and teams
• Technician — NC State volleyball goes back on road to face Pitt, Wake Forest
• GoPack.com — Pack opens ACC Tournament Wednesday against Syracuse
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 78 — ACC Champion Daniel Bullard
Tweets Of The Day
Different team. Same #HTT pic.twitter.com/498lxuPN3O— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 10, 2021
First college practice ✅ pic.twitter.com/oeX5pv5BuY— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) March 9, 2021
"They would have to make it to Saturday to make scoreboard watching worth while."— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) March 9, 2021
As @giglio_OG reminds here, NC State has a path off the bubble to the NCAA Tournament as well. Tomorrow's game isn't "win or in" but the loser most certainly goes to the NIT. https://t.co/9TYADzLn59— Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) March 9, 2021
Congratulations to @BBeverly10, @TheCamHayes & @TheShakeelMoore for being named to the All-ACC Academic Men's Basketball Team📚📚📚‼️ pic.twitter.com/aQEqyEU35b— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 9, 2021
Nick Reenan gets an at-large bid for the NCAA Wrestling Championships (Ed Scott does not), meaning @PackWrestle will have nine of a possible 10 at the big dance: https://t.co/zXcDv0krnk— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) March 9, 2021
Luca Tresh. Stock rising 📈.— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 10, 2021
The NC State catcher is one of 10 names to know in today’s stock watch.https://t.co/ZKetOOY8Gw
(🎥 @NCStateBaseball)
pic.twitter.com/wXPseqz1uL
Strength in the Pack. You LOVE to see it 🐺🐺@WolfpackWes stopped by @PackFootball spring practice today! pic.twitter.com/ez8wUhalvC— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 9, 2021
Week 4 | Player of the Week ➡️ Sam Russ, NC State— D1Softball (@D1Softball) March 9, 2021
@PackSoftball
Read More - https://t.co/ZNeDoVcVXq pic.twitter.com/YzkaVi5Xtd
If you're an NFL team looking for an offensive lineman in free agency, here's what Joe Thuney offers: he's 28, been an All-Pro guard who has also started games at center and played offensive tackle too.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2021
He's been called for 3 total penalties over the past two seasons. Standout.
Video Of The Day
This is 𝐎𝐔𝐑 moment #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/KBYyx4NDpp— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 10, 2021
