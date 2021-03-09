NC State basketball recruits in action: Season wraps
Here is an update on how NC State's three basketball signees — guards Breon Pass from Reidsville (N.C.) High and Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High, and forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High in Alachua, Fla. — are doing on the hardwood.
Pass' basketball season had already ended, but the two-sport star jumped into football this past week. With the state of North Carolina using spring to play the gridiron schedule, Reidsville opened up against defending 1-AA state champion East Surry High from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) High, and rolled to a 48-14 win.
In the game, Pass caught seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and nabbed an interception.
Pass finished the hoops season averaging 32.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game, while shooting 70.9 percent from the field, 54.0 percent on threes and 87.3 percent on the line. He was named his conference’s player of the year and is one of 50 finalists for the SI All-American Team.
He scored 2,219 points in four seasons at Reidsville.
Alachua (Fla.) Santa Fe reached the state 4-A title game but lost a 90-83 double overtime heartbreaker to Pine Crest High from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Ross had 18 points and one monster dunk (see below) in the defeat.
He had six points before fouling out in a 64-63 semifinals win over Callahan (Fla.) West Nassau High to set up the final contest.
Entering the Final Four, Ross was averaging 18.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.3 steals and 1.3 assists per game. He is shooting 52.6 percent from the field and has made 13 of 39 three-point attempts (33.3 percent). He is also connecting on 63.3 percent of his free throws.
Maybe this is why they call him Poppa...— ᴊᴀᴋᴇ ᴘᴇʀᴘᴇʀ (@JakePerper) March 6, 2021
Oh my goodness, 2021 NC State commit Ernest Ross just threw it down here for Santa Fe.@CoachElHarris @erndastern230 pic.twitter.com/V2FhwA6pRN
Smith and Farmville Central won a third straight state 2-A title (last year’s was shared due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the state championships) by nearly having a triple double with 33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He was named the game's MVP.
Farmville Central set a state record for points scored in a title game during its 113-91 win over previously undefeated Hendersonville (N.C.) High.
Smith added five steals and shot 12 of 30 from the field, including 3 of 12 on three-pointers, and went 6 of 10 at the free throw line.
Smith unofficially averaged 27.2 points per game this season. He was named his district's Player of the Year by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
Legendary. 🏆🏆🏆 #HoopState pic.twitter.com/MmvGK5AeXZ— Hoop State Network (@TheHoopState) March 6, 2021
