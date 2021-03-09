Here is an update on how NC State's three basketball signees — guards Breon Pass from Reidsville (N.C.) High and Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High, and forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High in Alachua, Fla. — are doing on the hardwood.

Pass' basketball season had already ended, but the two-sport star jumped into football this past week. With the state of North Carolina using spring to play the gridiron schedule, Reidsville opened up against defending 1-AA state champion East Surry High from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) High, and rolled to a 48-14 win.

In the game, Pass caught seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and nabbed an interception.

Pass finished the hoops season averaging 32.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game, while shooting 70.9 percent from the field, 54.0 percent on threes and 87.3 percent on the line. He was named his conference’s player of the year and is one of 50 finalists for the SI All-American Team.

He scored 2,219 points in four seasons at Reidsville.