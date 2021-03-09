Although the original diagnosis left slim hope that he could be back before the season was over or perhaps for the bowl game, Leary’s official return to the football field was not until the beginning of spring practices on Tuesday morning.

NC State was 3-0 in games Leary started in 2020, and he completed 66 of 110 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdown with two picks before being carted off the field.

The former highly-anticipated NC State quarterback signee had displayed the progress that showed he was worthy of being hyped as the Wolfpack’s QB of the future before the gruesome injury in a win over Duke last fall.

“It was amazing, just being able to be out on the field, be around everybody was one of the best feelings I’ve had in a while,” Leary confessed. “This rehab process, it took a toll, definitely mentally and physically … just the amount of time you have to put into rehab.

“Some days aren’t as good as you want them to be. Just now seeing everything payoff is definitely exciting to see.”

Leary credited his injury with giving him “a whole different perspective on the game.” Even while he was getting around on a scooter, Leary was able to keep throwing, including if it meant tossing the football with the equipment managers.

Eventually, Leary worked from the scooter to crutches and then a walking boot.

“Taking off the boot was one of the best feelings ever because I was able to do something that I always loved doing,” Leary added.

Building his muscles up around the injury was a challenge, Leary acknowledged. He credited other players who were with him in the long-term injury group with helping him get through the hard times.

“I told myself I would never take anything with football for granted,” Leary added.

With the injury behind him, Leary is back to his focus of being the best quarterback for NC State that he can be. He has seen “tremendous growth” compared to where he was when he was injured when it comes to understanding offensive coordinator Tim Beck’s offense.

A year ago at this time, Beck was just beginning his install after arriving from Texas. Beck and Leary only had five spring practices before the pandemic shut everything down.

“Coach Beck wasn’t’ really able to fully explain his whole system to us because we had such a short time period,” Leary explained. “Transitioning to now this spring, Coach Beck will able to teach us everything and be able to fully explain his system from the beginning without really having a time frame.

“I think that’s just helped me tremendously because now I am able to get on the same page with him.”