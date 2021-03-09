Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Reactions from the Wolfpack women winning back-to-back ACC Tournaments.

-Previewing NC State's matchup with Syracuse at noon on Wednesday.

-NCAA Tournament bubble picture.

-AND much more!

