The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 1
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 1.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Sacha Killeya-Jones pursuing professional career
• The Wolfpacker — NC State set to play deep, tall FSU squad Saturday
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s NFL Draft combine preview
• The Wolfpacker — Tennessee commit Antonio Barber set to make return visit to NCSU
• The Wolfpacker — Offensive line coach John Garrison has run blocking ‘in his blood’
• Greensboro News & Record — Durr leads No. 3 Louisville women past NC State 92-62
• North State Journal — NC State prepares for stretch run with key game at Florida State
• Technician — Wolfpack comfortably in lead after two days at ACCs
• Technician — Wolfpack handles Wake, avenges earlier loss
• Technician — Wolfpack softball sweeps doubleheader
• Technician — Undefeated Pack to face Minnesota
• GoPack.com — No. 10 NC State hosts B1G preseason favorite Minnesota this weekend
• GoPack.com — No. 11 NC State hosts Louisville, Notre Dame in pair of weekend matches
• GoPack.com — Softball to host NC State Invitational this weekend
Tweets of the day
Coach Wes, staff and team. Forget Louisville. (U will get them next year when healthy depth is back in place.) Big game Sunday at Reynolds against a talented Miami squad. U can do it!— #1 state fan (@gopacknow) March 1, 2019
Top 5— Mohamed Kaba (@mo_kaba3) February 28, 2019
UNC
NC State
South Carolina
Duke
Tennessee
All the schools I haven’t visited yet I still have interest
Looks like Garrett Bradbury had the second most reps (34) among offensive linemen at today's NFL combine on the bench press.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 28, 2019
Garrett Bradbury, #NCState C: "We had a great defensive line in my time at school and I think as a result we(the offensive line) got so much better as a result. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/msAL2fQv5M— Joe Everett (@JoeWEverett) February 28, 2019
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah loves the idea of Carolina drafting NC State center Garrett Bradbury: "Reminds me so much of Ryan Kalil."— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) February 28, 2019
Also mentions Connor McGovern, Dru Samia & Tytus Howard as potential O-line fits.https://t.co/AQKth1uSaw
This counter-pull block from Garrett Bradbury (@Gbradbury_11) is absurd.— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) March 1, 2019
Garrett shows zone right, changes direction quickly to pull around and get in front of the play-side EDGE and drives him 5+ yards down the field... I mean, come on. pic.twitter.com/9vboRwTH5f
NC State's Garrett Bradbury was asked about his personality on the field, and the versatility needed to play iOL in the NFL. He seems like a guy Panthers fans would like. I was impressed with his confidence. pic.twitter.com/YCzzFFJzNm— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 1, 2019
Good news! With 11 ACC wins and tonight's results around the league, we have earned a DOUBLE BYE at the @accwbb Tournament! // #GoPack #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/YD3q39liuC— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 1, 2019
After Day 2, @packswimdive leads with 496.5 points! #ACCMSD | 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kEQDSawvHf— ACC Swimming&Diving (@ACCSwimDive) March 1, 2019
.@EWK999 is an ACC CHAMP.— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) February 28, 2019
Eric clocks the fastest 500 free time of his career, a 4:12.13 that moves him to second in program history and wins him gold!#GoPack #STATEment pic.twitter.com/X8aE1eK95m
——
