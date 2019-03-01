Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 1

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 1.

What they're saying

"I wish Sacha all the best in his future endeavors. I pray he finds both success and happiness in his next chapter."
— Kevin Keatts
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Florida State

• The Wolfpacker — Sacha Killeya-Jones pursuing professional career

• The Wolfpacker — NC State set to play deep, tall FSU squad Saturday

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s NFL Draft combine preview

• The Wolfpacker — Tennessee commit Antonio Barber set to make return visit to NCSU

• The Wolfpacker — Offensive line coach John Garrison has run blocking ‘in his blood’

• Greensboro News & Record — Durr leads No. 3 Louisville women past NC State 92-62

• North State Journal — NC State prepares for stretch run with key game at Florida State

• Technician — Wolfpack comfortably in lead after two days at ACCs

• Technician — Wolfpack handles Wake, avenges earlier loss

• Technician — Wolfpack softball sweeps doubleheader

• Technician — Undefeated Pack to face Minnesota

• GoPack.com — No. 10 NC State hosts B1G preseason favorite Minnesota this weekend

• GoPack.com — No. 11 NC State hosts Louisville, Notre Dame in pair of weekend matches

• GoPack.com — Softball to host NC State Invitational this weekend

Tweets of the day

{{ article.author_name }}