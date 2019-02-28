Ticker
Tennessee commit Antonio Barber set for return visit to NCSU

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Tennessee junior wide receiver commit Antonio Barber unofficially visited NC State last Saturday and is set to return Sunday.
Wes Mitchell/Rivals.com

Tennessee junior verbal commit Antonio Barber is making the rounds to make sure he has the right college choice.

The gifted wide receiver unofficially visited NC State for the first time last Saturday and knew he wanted to return to watch a spring practice, which will be this Sunday. He enjoyed the various facilities, including seeing the indoor facility, and the VertiMax machines that help with increasing explosion.

