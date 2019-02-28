Tennessee commit Antonio Barber set for return visit to NCSU
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Tennessee junior verbal commit Antonio Barber is making the rounds to make sure he has the right college choice.
The gifted wide receiver unofficially visited NC State for the first time last Saturday and knew he wanted to return to watch a spring practice, which will be this Sunday. He enjoyed the various facilities, including seeing the indoor facility, and the VertiMax machines that help with increasing explosion.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news