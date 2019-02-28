After head coach Kevin Keatts announced that redshirt junior forward Sacha Killeya-Jones was not "currently with the program," the Kentucky transfer and former five-star recruit made his departure officially permanent. He announced on Twitter that is choosing to pursue a professional career.

It is the latest chapter in his basketball career that started with the five-star prospect verbally committing to Virginia, only to back out and eventually sign with Kentucky.

He came off the bench for two years with the Wildcats, but surprisingly left after last season, returning to his home area at NC State. Killeya-Jones went to two different high schools in Virginia, but is from Chapel Hill, N.C.

The former No. 24 recruit in the land according to Rivals.com came off the bench in 34 contests at Kentucky in 2017-18, and averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game. He had eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks in a 65-61 loss versus Kansas on Nov. 14, 2017. He also had eight points and six rebounds in an NCAA Tournament win over Davidson on March 15, 2018.

The 6-11, 220-pounder was a former McDonald’s All-American, and he picked NC State over Wake Forest on May 15, 2018 after announcing his transfer. His friendship with NC State sophomore point guard Blake Harris, who is also from Chapel Hill, played a key role in the Wolfpack landing him.

Despite the lofty recruiting rankings, Killeya-Jones was a bit of a late bloomer. He originally committed to Virginia on Jan. 2, 2015, and he was ranked No. 114 in the country by Rivals.com. He then picked Kentucky and was ranked No. 51 at the time before rising to No. 24 in the final listing.

NC State still has two available scholarships for the class of 2019, in addition to four-star guard signee Jalen Lecque and three-star guardDereon Seabron, who committed in January, and currently five for the class of 2020, depending on what happens this spring and summer.

NCSU should return redshirt sophomore DJ Funderburk and redshirt junior Wyatt Walker in the post next year, and welcome in a healthy freshman center Manny Bates, who is redshirting this season.

